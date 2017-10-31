Saudi Arabia to open stadiums to women next year

Reuters, DUBAI

Saudi Arabia will for the first time allow women to attend sports events in three selected stadiums from early next year, the General Sports Authority said in a statement.

The stadiums in Jeddah, Dammam and Riyadh are being prepared to accommodate families, said the statement, carried by the state-run Saudi Press Agency late on Sunday.

Restaurants, cafes and video screens would be set up inside the venues, the authority added.

Last month hundreds of women were allowed to enter a sports stadium in Riyadh, used mostly for football matches, in a one-off event to celebrate Saudi Arabia’s national day.

The kingdom, which has some of the world’s tightest restrictions on women, has long barred women from sports arenas by strict rules on segregation of the sexes in public.

Sunday’s announcement implies that women will be allowed for the first time to attend sporting events inside stadiums alongside men.

Last month Saudi Arabia announced that, from June next year, women would be allowed to drive cars, ending the world’s only ban on female driving.

Additional reporting by AFP