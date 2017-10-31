Bahrain suggests freezing Qatar’s position in GCC

AFP, DUBAI

Bahrain’s foreign minister yesterday suggested suspending Qatar’s Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) membership until it accepts the demands of its Arab adversaries in the region’s worst crisis in years.

“The correct step to preserve the GCC would be to freeze Qatar’s membership until it sees reason and accepts the demands of our countries. If not, we will be fine with it leaving the GCC,” Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed Al Khalifa said on Twitter.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt on June 5 severed ties with Qatar over accusations of supporting extremism and being too close to Iran, charges Doha has denied.

Experts have warned that the nearly five-month-long diplomatic crisis could cause the six-nation GCC’s demise. Members are supposed to meet before the end of the year, but the crisis could see the bloc’s annual meeting postponed or canceled.

“Bahrain will not attend a summit with Qatar, which becomes closer to Iran each day and brings foreign forces [to its soil], dangerous steps for the security of GCC countries,” Sheikh Khalid said.

Meanwhile, in an US television interview that aired on Sunday, Qatar’s emir accused Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies of seeking to topple his government.

“They want a regime change. It’s ... so obvious,” Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani told CBS’ 60 Minutes. “History as well tells us, teaches us they tried to do that before, in 1996 after my father became the emir. So, and they made it also so obvious in the last couple of weeks.”

Sheikh Tamim said he is ready for US-hosted direct talks aimed at solving crisis, but has yet to hear a response to US President Donald Trump’s invitation to the four Arab states boycotting Doha.

“Nothing is going to be above our dignity, our sovereignty. But we want it to end. I always say that,” he told 60 Minutes. “If they [are] going to walk one meter toward me, I’m willing to walk 10,000 miles towards them.”

Sheikh Tamim said that in talks on the sidelines of a UN meeting last month, Trump had made an offer to host talks in the US.

“I told him straightaway: ‘Mr president, we are very ready. I’ve been asking for dialogue from day one,” Sheikh Tamim said, adding that the meeting was supposed to happen very soon and that he had not heard a response from the other countries.

He reiterated that Qatar would not close down the Doha-based al-Jazeera television network, as demanded by the four countries, who accuse the broadcaster of bias and interfering in their affairs.

He also said that he said he feared for the region if any military actions were taken as part of the crisis.

Additional reporting by Reuters