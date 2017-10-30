Agencies

CHINA

Xi promotes ally Li Qiang

President Xi Jinping (習近平) has promoted an ally to the top job in Shanghai, media reported yesterday. The elevation of Li Qiang (李強) is another sign of Xi’s increasing control over China. Li, 58, worked under Xi when Xi was party chief in Zhejiang from 2003 to 2007. Seen as a proponent of economic reforms, Li will likely champion Xi’s vision for Shanghai as a global trading hub. The official Xinhua news agency reported that Li replaced Han Zheng (韓正), who was elevated to the Chinese Communist Party’s top decisionmaking body, the Politburo Standing Committee.

MYANMAR

Foreign reporters charged

Police have charged two foreign journalists working for Turkish state media — along with two Burmese — for allegedly breaching import laws after they flew a drone over the country’s parliament. The men are to be held in custody until their first court hearing on charges that carry up to three years in jail or a fine for the import and export of “restricted or banned goods” without obtaining a license. “We have opened a case against all four — two foreigners and two Burmese. They will be held on remand until Nov. 10,” deputy police colonel Kyaw Moe said. The foreigners, Lau Hon Meng from Singapore and Mok Choy Lin from Malaysia, were arrested on Friday in the capital, Naypyidaw, while they were on assignment for Turkish state broadcaster, TRT.

UNITED STATES

Charter plane hits bird

Delta Air Lines said a charter flight carrying the Oklahoma City Thunder from Minneapolis to Chicago apparently encountered a bird early on Saturday when it was landing, causing damage that prompted some players to post photographs on social media showing the caved-in nose of the plane. No one was reported hurt. “You never take anything for granted, just be thankful and blessed they we were able to land the plane and everything was OK,” Thunder star Russell Westbrook said. “Seeing stuff like that just shows you how you need to cherish life and understand the important things in life and embrace every moment.”

THAILAND

Mourning period ends

The year-long mourning period and elaborate five-day funeral rites for the nation’s king of seven decades officially ended yesterday when his relics and ashes were enshrined in the royal palace and two temples. At the ceremony at Bangkok’s Grand Palace, broadcast live nationwide and led by new King Maha Vajiralongkorn, former King Bhumibol Adulyadej’s relics were escorted to Chakri Maha Prasad Throne Hall. There, the golden urn of Rama IX — as the king of the Chakri Dynasty in known — was to be interred in the Heavenly Abode, joining the relics of kings Rama IV, V, VI, VII and VIII.

EL SALVADOR

Storm makes landfall

Tropical Storm Selma on Saturday made landfall on the country’s coast with heavy rains and dangerous ocean swells, while Tropical Storm Philippe formed in the Caribbean and was expected to dump heavy rains across South Florida and the Keys after soaking Cuba. The US National Hurricane Center late on Saturday said that Selma had largely dissipated over land, but authorities in El Salvador reported mudslides, toppled trees and rivers that threatened to top their banks. Selma was “expected to produce torrential rains and flash floods through Sunday,” the center said.