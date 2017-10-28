Agencies

BRAZIL

Sao Paulo parks closed

Health authorities have closed 15 parks in the nation’s biggest city after a dead monkey infected with yellow fever was found in one of them. Sao Paulo Health Department head David Uip on Thursday told Jovem Pan radio that closing the parks was a preventive measure. All of the parks are located on the city’s north side, where close to 13,000 people have been vaccinated for yellow fever since a vaccination campaign was launched last week. Less than two months ago, Brazil declared an end to a yellow fever outbreak that infected 777 people and killed 250 during the first nine months of this year.

CUBA

US appoints embassy head

The US on Thursday said it had designated career diplomat Lawrence Gumbiner as the new head of its embassy in Havana that has been at the center of a diplomatic crisis due to allegations of mysterious health attacks on its personnel. The previous charge d’affaires, Scott Hamilton, left the nation earlier this month to remain with his family after Washington ordered the evacuation of all non-essential staff and all relatives. Gumbiner is to arrive at a time of heightened tensions between the old Cold War foes. US President Donald Trump last week said that Havana was responsible for the attack, while Cuban government officials accused him this week of slandering their nation.

ITALY

Trevi Fountain turned red

An activist has poured red dye into the Trevi Fountain — 10 years after he pulled the same stunt vandalizing one of Rome’s most famous monuments. Graziano Cecchini on Thursday said that the dye would not harm the fountain, and was intended as a protest against Rome’s corruption and filth. Witnesses said Cecchini managed to climb onto the side of the fountain and pour the dye in, turning the pool into a murky red lake. Police escorted him from the scene. In a statement, Cecchini said the protest was a “cry that Rome isn’t dead, that it’s alive and ready to return to be the capital of art, life and Renaissance.” Cecchini was also responsible for sending thousands of colored plastic balls down Rome’s Spanish Steps in 2008.

VENEZUELA

Elections get green light

Municipal elections are to go ahead in December, the nation’s all-powerful Constituent Assembly decreed on Thursday, giving the socialist government a chance to build on its victory in last week’s regional polls. The decree reversed an announcement by President Nicolas Maduro that the local polls would be delayed to the first quarter of next year. The Constituent Assembly, which is composed entirely of Maduro supporters, did not announce a date for the elections. The socialist government is trying to take advantage of the momentum gained from last week’s regional elections in which Maduro’s allies swept 18 of Venezuela’s 23 governorships, analyst Eugenio Martinez said. “It is also trying to take advantage of the opposition’s disarray,” Martinez said. The defeat exposed sharp divisions within the Democratic Union Roundtable opposition coalition. Four of its five elected governors broke ranks with the coalition and agreed to be sworn in before the Constituent Assembly, which the opposition refuses to recognize. Maduro had set it as a condition of the vote that all successful candidates had to be sworn in before the assembly. Only one of the five successful opposition governors, Juan Pablo Guanipa, refused to recognize the assembly.