US House narrowly paves way for Trump’s tax cuts

Reuters, WASHINGTON

The US House of Representatives on Thursday helped pave the way for deep tax cuts sought by US President Donald Trump and Republican leaders, but barely overcame a revolt within party ranks that could foreshadow trouble ahead.

The Republican Party-controlled House voted 216 to 212 to pass a budget blueprint for the next fiscal year.

The measure would enable the tax legislation, due to be introduced next week, to win congressional approval without any Democratic votes, but House Republican leaders came within two votes of failure.

Democrats were unified in their opposition and 20 Republicans voted against the bill, many expressing disapproval of a provision that would repeal an income tax deduction for state and local taxes.

Discord is also looming over a potential provision to scale back a popular tax-deferred retirement savings program known as a 401(k). Both those provisions are aimed at offsetting revenue losses that would result from the planned sweeping tax cuts, particularly for companies.

Democrats have called the tax plan a giveaway to the rich and corporations that would swell the federal deficit.

The outline of the Republican plan announced last month would cut the corporate tax rate to 20 percent from 35 percent, the small business rate to 25 percent from up to 39.6 percent, and the top individual rate to 35 percent from 39.6 percent.

Trump, who promised major tax cuts as a presidential candidate last year, has asked US Congress to pass the tax legislation by the end of the year.