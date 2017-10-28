UN blames gas attack on Syrian regime

AFP, UNITED NATIONS

UN investigators on Thursday blamed a sarin gas massacre on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, as the US renewed its warning that he has no role in Syria’s future.

The expert panel’s report and tough remarks by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson overshadowed the announcement that UN-sponsored peace talks are set to resume next month.

More than 87 people died on April 4 when sarin gas projectiles were fired into Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the Idlib province of northwest Syria.

Images of dead and dying victims, including young children, in the aftermath of the attack provoked global outrage and a US cruise missile strike on a regime air base.

Syria and its ally Russia had suggested that a rebel weapon might have detonated on the ground, but the UN panel confirmed Western intelligence reports that blamed the regime.

“The panel is confident that the Syrian Arab Republic is responsible for the release of sarin at Khan Sheikhun on 4 April 2017,” the report said.

The report increases the pressure on al-Assad’s regime just as Washington, in the wake of battlefield victories against the Islamic State group, renews calls for him to step down.

Tillerson’s comments to reporters came during a visit to Geneva, Switzerland, in which he met UN envoy Staffan de Mistura, who is trying to convene a new round of peace talks next month.

Tillerson said US policy has not changed, but his remarks represented tougher language from an administration that had previously said al-Assad’s fate is not a priority.

“We do not believe there is a future for the [al-]Assad regime, the [al-]Assad family,” Tillerson said. “I think I’ve said it on a number of occasions. The reign of the [al-]Assad family is coming to an end and the only issue is how should that be brought about.”

Russia, which is running a parallel peace process with Iran and Turkey in a series of talks in the Kazakh capital Astana, reacted coolly to Tillerson’s remarks.

“I think we should not pre-empt any future for anybody,” said Russian Ambassador to the UN Vassily Nebenzia, who on Tuesday had vetoed a US attempt to extend the gas attack probe.

British Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Boris Johnson said the UN panel’s report had reached a “clear conclusion” and urged the “international community to unite to hold [al-]Assad’s regime accountable.”

“I call on Russia to stop covering up for its abhorrent ally and keep its own commitment to ensure that chemical weapons are never used again,” he said.

De Mistura hopes to convene an eighth round of Syrian peace talks between al-Assad’s regime and an opposition coalition in Geneva from Nov. 28.

They are to be focused on drafting a new constitution and holding UN-supervised elections in a nation devastated by several overlapping bloody civil conflicts.

Al-Assad’s regime was saved by Russian and Iranian military intervention, and he insists that he would not stand down in the face of what he regards as “terrorist” rebels, but Western capitals, the opposition and many of Syria’s Arab neighbors hold al-Assad’s forces responsible for the bulk of the 330,000 people who have died in the conflict.

In addition to chemical weapon attacks against his own people, his government is accused of overseeing the large-scale torture and murder of civilian detainees.