Pyongyang says fishing vessel to return to South

Reuters, SEOUL and PANMUNJOM, South Korea

North Korea yesterday said it would release a South Korean fishing boat after it was found illegally in North Korean waters, state media reported, as US Secretary of Defense James Mattis visited the heavily militarized border dividing the Korean Peninsula.

Tensions between North Korea and the US have been building after a series of weapons tests by Pyongyang and bellicose verbal exchanges between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, stoking fears any miscalculation could lead to an armed confrontation.

“North Korean provocations continue to threaten regional and global security despite unanimous condemnation by the United Nations Security Council,” Mattis said in prepared remarks as he visited the Demilitarized Zone. “As [US] Secretary of State [Rex] Tillerson has made clear, our goal is not war, but rather the complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.”

Standing alongside Mattis, South Korean Minister of National Defense Song Young-moo said: “We together will continue to defend peace through strong will and strong might.”

The proposed return of the South Korean fishing boat and its crew would avoid potentially worsening already strained relations between Pyongyang and South Korea and its US ally.

The fishing boat was seized on Saturday last week and an investigation by the North found the boat and crew entered North Korean waters for fishing, state-run Korean Central News Agency reported.

North Korea decided to release the boat after “taking into account the fact that all the crewmen honestly admitted their offense, repeatedly apologizing and asking for leniency,” the English-language report said.

The vessel and its crew would be released in waters at the military boundary between the two Koreas, which are still technically at war after their 1950-1953 conflict ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.

North Korean fishing boats have been found drifting south of the maritime border between the two Koreas at times, often having run out of fuel or broken down.

Most North Korean crew are released to the North after interrogations by intelligence officials if they wish to return.

It is more unusual for South Korean fishing vessels to be found under similar circumstances.

A South Korean Ministry of Unification official said it was aware the fishing boat had gone missing earlier in the week.

The crew of 10, including seven South Koreans and three Vietnamese, would be questioned by officials on their return, he added.

Ahead of a visit by Trump to Asia starting next week, Mattis has emphasized diplomatic efforts to find a peaceful solution to the crisis during his week-long trip to the region.

“That’s really what it was all about — to keep the [North Korea] effort firmly in the diplomatic lane for resolution,” Mattis said earlier this week, following three days of meetings with Asian defense chiefs in the Philippines.

CIA Director Mike Pompeo last week said North Korea could be only months away from developing the ability to hit the continental US with nuclear weapons, a scenario Trump has vowed to prevent.

US intelligence experts have said Pyongyang believes it needs the weapons to ensure its survival and have been skeptical about diplomatic efforts, focusing on sanctions, to get Pyongyang to denuclearize.