Australia court rules against legislators

Reuters, CANBERRA

The Australian High Court yesterday ruled that Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce is ineligible to remain in parliament, a stunning decision that cost the government its one-seat parliamentary majority and forced a by-election.

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he accepted the court’s ruling, even though it was “clearly not the outcome we were hoping for.”

Turnbull did not name a new deputy leader during a short news conference in Canberra soon after the court’s ruling.

The Australian leader had been scheduled to travel to Israel today for a week-long visit, but a spokesman for Turnbull told reporters that his departure has now been delayed.

The spokesman said the new travel arrangements were still be finalized.

Turnbull’s center-right coalition is now in a precarious position. His Liberal Party is the senior party in a coalition with the smaller National Party, which Joyce led.

He must now win the support of one of three independent lawmakers to keep his minority government afloat, with two sitting weeks of parliament left until it recesses for the year. At least two independent lawmakers have promised their support.

Independent lawmaker Bob Katter told reporters that he would support the government, but he might reconsider that if the coalition tried to block renewed efforts for a sweeping investigation into the scandal-ridden financial system.

“I think we have the numbers for a commission into the banks and, if the government tries to block that, then I think we will get into murky waters,” Katter said.

The opposition Labor Party immediately went on the attack and threatened to launch a legal challenge to every decision made by Joyce since last year’s election.

Joyce was one of a group of lawmakers, known as the “Citizenship Seven,” whose eligibility to sit in parliament was thrown into doubt in recent months when it was found they hold dual citizenship, a status that is barred for politicians under Australia’s constitution to prevent split allegiances.

Turnbull is under added pressure because he refused to force Joyce to step aside while his case was considered by the High Court.

Joyce, whose New England electorate is in rural New South Wales, renounced his New Zealand citizenship in August.

“The business of government goes on,” Turnbull said, as he confirmed that the New England by-election would be held on Dec. 2.

Joyce confirmed he would run in the by-election, which polling shows he has a strong chance of winning.

“It is a tough game, politics,” Joyce told reporters in the rural town of Tamworth in his electorate. “You take the hits and the sacrifices.”

Acting Labor leader Tanya Plibersek said Turnbull had shown “reckless judgment” in keeping Joyce on the front bench during the court challenge.

“We are deeply concerned that Australia is facing a period of uncertainty because this prime minister has insisted on keeping ministers on his front bench who have been not only ineligible to be ministers, but ineligible to be in the parliament,” Plibersek said.

All seven lawmakers accepted that they had dual citizenship at the time of their election, but claimed they were unaware of their status. Some were conferred a second nationality by birth, others by descent.

Of the remaining six, who were from the coalition and minority parties, four were also found ineligible to hold parliamentary office.