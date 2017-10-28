Japanese girl says school forced her to dye hair black

Reuters, TOKYO

A Japanese teenager is suing the government of Osaka, saying her public high school repeatedly forced her to dye her naturally brown hair black or be banned from attending school, local media reported yesterday.

In a lawsuit filed in Osaka District Court, the 18-year-old girl said her mother informed Kaifukan School in Habikino city upon her enrollment that she was born with brownish hair, as the school had a policy banning hair coloring, media reported.

However, educators instructed her to color her hair black, telling her repeatedly that the dye job was insufficient and forcing her to “either dye the hair black or quit school,” Kyodo news reported.

The girl has not attended school since September last year, suffered pain and irritation from the hair dye and is seeking damages of about ￥2.2 million (US$19,266), media said, adding that Osaka Prefecture is asking the court to reject the claim.

Kaifukan School head Masahiko Takahashi said he could not comment directly on the case, but noted the school’s policy prohibiting students from dyeing or bleaching hair.

He declined to say whether it was permissible to dye brown hair to black.

In Japan, where conformity is the norm, many schools have strict rules about hair color, accessories, make-up and uniforms.