Agencies

UKRAINE

Officials confirm terror attack

The Ministry of Internal Affairs said a police officer has been killed and four other people, including a lawmaker, injured by an explosion in the capital that it considers a terrorist attack. The blast happened late on Wednesday near the entrance to the Internet television station Espresso. In a statement on Facebook, the ministry said the blast injured Legislator Ihor Mosiychuk, of the nationalist Radical Party. The police officer who was killed was working as a bodyguard for Mosiychuk, it said. The ministry said an investigation on charges of terrorism has been opened.

UNITED NATIONS

1961 UN crash probed further

Former Tanzanian chief justice Mohamed Chande Othman, who has reviewed new information on the mysterious 1961 plane crash that killed then-UN secretary-general Dag Hammarskjold, said “it is plausible that an external attack or threat may have been a cause of the crash.” Othman said in a report released on Wednesday that it also remains conceivable that the crash in Congo resulted from pilot error. The possibility of sabotage is also still being investigated, he said. However, despite progress in finding the truth of what happened, Othman said further investigation is needed to finally establish the facts. It is almost certain that Hammarskjold and members of his party were not assassinated after landing and that all passengers died from injuries during the crash, instantaneously or soon after, he said.

UNITED STATES

Bush Sr accused of groping

A television actress has accused former US president George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photograph alongside him and telling her a dirty joke. Bush’s office on Wednesday apologized and offered an explanation. “At age 93, President Bush has been confined to a wheelchair for roughly five years, so his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures,” the statement said. “To try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke — and on occasion, he has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner. Some have seen it as innocent; others clearly view it as inappropriate. To anyone he has offended, President Bush apologizes most sincerely.”

UNITED STATES

US Navy comes to Iran’s aid

A US Navy destroyer has come to the aid of an Iranian fishing boat after a pirate attack off Yemen, the US Navy said on Wednesday. The Islamic Republic of Iran Border Guard Command called the US Naval Forces Central Command in Bahrain to report Tuesday’s incident and to ask for help following the attack south of Yemen’s Socotra Island, the navy said in a statement. The US command coordinated with the international naval task force that is in the region to battle pirates. Along with the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyer JS Amagiri, the USS Howard reached the vessel and its sailors “provided food and water, made repairs, and gave medical aid to three injured civilian mariners,” the statement said. The coordination between Iranian authorities and the US stands in contrast to a series of recent encounters in which the US has complained of unprofessional Iranian naval behavior. In July, a US Navy patrol ship fired warning shots at an Iranian Revolutionary Guard vessel in the Gulf as it closed in on the US vessel.