Turkey frees eight rights campaigners

AFP, ISTANBUL, Turkey

Eight human rights activists, including Amnesty International Turkey director Idil Eser, were greeted by celebrating relatives and supporters as they were released from jail near Istanbul early yesterday.

A court late on Wednesday ordered the release of the eight, including two foreigners, who are among 11 campaigners on trial over contested terror charges.

A crowd of supporters gathered overnight outside the Silivri Prison in Istanbul Province, with some dancing for joy and others unfurling banners saying: “Free human rights defenders.”

German human rights campaigner Peter Steudtner hugged supporters as he walked free, overcome with emotion.

“I think we’re all more than relieved. We feel really happy about what happened. To speak of me, I am really grateful and we are really grateful for everybody who supported us legally, diplomatically and for solidarity,” he said, in tears.

Steudtner’s detention had stoked tensions with Berlin and German Minister of Foreign Affairs Sigmar Gabriel had described the terror charges as “incomprehensible.”

“We’re a big family now, thank you everyone,” Swedish campaigner Ali Gharavi said. “Wherever you are, however you did it, you got us out, thank you very much.”

Speaking after her release, Eser said she found the court verdict “very surprising.”

“There are still a lot of friends, journalists who are in jail unfairly. We will continue to work until all human rights defenders and journalists are set free,” she said.

The eight were among 11 activists who on Wednesday went on trial in Istanbul in a case that Amnesty sees as a test for the Turkish judiciary.

While releasing eight of them who had been held in detention, the court ordered that Amnesty’s Turkey chair Taner Kilic remain in jail, a correspondent at the court said.

All bar two of the activists had been behind bars since a police raid in July on a workshop run by Amnesty on an island off Istanbul.

The two foreigners are free to leave the country, a defense lawyer told reporters.

Kilic was detained in June and his case was merged with that of the other 10 activists, as prosecutors claimed he was aware of preparations for the workshop.

He has been charged with membership of an armed terrorist group, while the others are charged with “aiding” an armed terror group.

Kilic appeared via video link from prison.

He was due to appear at a hearing in Izmir, western Turkey, yesterday on a separate charge of being a member of the organization accused of launching last year’s failed coup.

Amnesty International secretary

-general Salil Shetty said the rights group could “finally celebrate friends and colleagues” returning to loved ones and their homes, but “any joy is tainted by the ongoing detention” of Kilic.

The defendants are accused of seeking to wreak “chaos in society” — a similar charge to the one brought against the anti-government protesters whose demonstrations rocked Turkey in the summer of 2013.

Eser said she rejected all the accusations.

“Defending human rights is not a crime. It is out of the question for Amnesty International to set an agenda in line with terror groups,” she told the court.

Eser said Amnesty defended individuals’ rights irrespective of their political views, showing as an example the group’s support for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan when he was jailed for reciting a poem in 1998.