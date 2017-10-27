UN mulls resolution on attacks against Rohingya

AP, UNITED NATIONS

Britain has circulated a draft UN resolution that would condemn violence that has sent more than 600,000 Rohingya Muslims fleeing from Myanmar to Bangladesh and would call on the Burmese government to immediately halt military operations in Rakhine State.

If adopted by the UN Security Council, the resolution would be the first in many years on Myanmar.

The draft, which was sent to members of the Security Council and obtained on Wednesday by reporters, also condemns the attacks by Rohingya rebels on Aug. 25 that sparked the violence.

However, its focus is on the plight of the Rohingya in Myanmar and Bangladesh, which has been praised for its humanitarian response.

The proposed resolution expresses grave concern at accounts that Myanmar security forces and vigilantes have used disproportionate force, systematic destruction of property and sexual violence against the Rohingya community in Rakhine.

The Rohingya face official and social discrimination in Buddhist-majority Myanmar.

The government does not recognize the Rohingya as an ethnic group, instead insisting they are Bengali migrants from Bangladesh living illegally in the country, and it has denied them citizenship.

The latest violence began with a series of attacks on Aug. 25 by Rohingya insurgents.

Burmese security forces responded with a scorched-earth campaign against Rohingya villages in northern Rakhine that the UN and human rights groups have criticized as disproportionate and a campaign of ethnic cleansing.

The draft resolution calls on the Burmese government to address the root causes of the crisis by respecting human rights, “without discrimination and regardless of ethnicity or religious affiliation, including by allowing freedom of movement, equal access to basic services and equal access to full citizenship for individuals belonging to the Rohingya community.”

The UN’s independent investigator on human rights in Myanmar, Lee Yang-hee, on Wednesday afternoon told the UN General Assembly’s human rights committee that while Myanmar’s military controls national security and law and order, “there is much that can be done by the civilian government,” which is led by Nobel Peace laureate Aung San Suu Kyi.

This should start with “public messaging that embraces the entire makeup of the Myanmar population,” Lee said.

The government should use its majority in parliament to strike down laws that discriminate “to show that all groups in Myanmar have equal rights,” she said.

The draft resolution welcomes Myanmar’s “public commitment that it will accept the return of all displaced people and refugees” and calls on its government to work with Bangladesh and the UN to “expedite” the voluntary and safe return of all refugees to their homes in Myanmar.

However, Lee said she is concerned that “only a fraction” of the refugees in Bangladesh will be allowed back.

“The Rohingya population in Cox’s Bazar — who have had their food supply blocked and been starving, been shot at while fleeing, walked for weeks to reach safety, lost family members on the way to refuge and are now living in plastic sheets — should not be made to meet with stringent requirements if they so wish to return to Myanmar,” she said.