Tear gas, bonfires mar Kenyan election

Reuters, KISUMU, Kenya

Kenyan police clashed with opposition supporters where burning barricades and gangs of youths, who were seeking to challenge the credibility of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta’s expected victory, prevented voting in some towns in an election rerun.

In the western city of Kisumu, stone-throwing youths heeding opposition leader Raila Odinga’s call for a voter boycott were met by live rounds, tear gas and water cannon three hours after polling stations were meant to have opened.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

The election is being closely watched across east Africa, which relies on Kenya as a trade and logistics hub, and in the West, where Nairobi is regarded as a bulwark against Muslim militancy in Somalia, and civil conflict in South Sudan and Burundi.

“By and large the security situation in the country is OK. Polling stations have been opened in over 90 percent of the country and voting has commenced,” Kenyan Acting Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Internal Security and Coordination of National Government Fred Matiang’i told Citizen TV.

In the western town of Migori, several hundred young men milled about on a main road littered with rubble and burning barricades, broadcaster NTV’s footage showed.

The handful of polling officials who pitched up to work in Kisumu, the scene of major ethnic violence after a disputed election in 2007, cowered behind closed doors, unable to distribute voting materials.

Such problems, already acknowledged by judges and the election commission, are likely to trigger legal challenges to the run-off and could stir long-term instability in a country riven by deep ethnic divisions.

The rerun follows an August vote whose result — a Kenyatta victory — was annulled by the Kenyan Supreme Court due to procedural irregularities.

In Kisumu, constituency returning officer John Ngutai said no voting materials had been distributed and onlzy three of his 400 staff had turned up for work.

One nervous official described his work in the city as a “suicide mission.”

“We don’t have any options,” Ngutai told reporters as he and two presiding officers sorted thousands of ballot papers into piles, work that should have been completed the previous day.

Kisumu businessman Joshua Nyamori, 42, was one of the few voters brave enough to defy Odinga’s stay-away call, but said that intimidation had ended his desire to cast his ballot.

“I know it’s not a popular move,” he said. “Residents fear reprisal from political gangs organized by politicians. This is wrong.”

A decade after 1,200 people were killed over another disputed election, many Kenyans are ready for trouble, although on the eve of the vote Odinga backed off previous calls for protests and urged supporters to stay out of the way of police.

“We advise Kenyans who value democracy and justice to hold vigils and prayers away from polling stations, or just stay at home,” he said.

Odinga’s National Super Alliance coalition, which has been accused of harassing polling staff in the run-up to the vote, is likely to present a lack of open polling stations as proof the rerun, organized in less than 60 days, is bogus.

The head of the election commission last week said he could not guarantee a free and fair vote, citing interference from politicians and threats of violence against his colleagues.