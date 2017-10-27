Japanese trade minister to return pay amid scandal

AP, TOKYO

The Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry is voluntarily returning two months of his salary after a government-backed lender reported US$2.3 billion in shady loans based on faked documents that enabled companies to take advantage of government-funded low interest loans.

Japanese Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko yesterday mentioned the action at a conference while discussing problems with corporate governance at Japanese companies.

The ministry is in charge of overseeing Shoko Chukin Bank, whose president, Kenyu Adachi, on Wednesday said that he would step down to take responsibility for the more than 4,600 irregular actions involving at least ￥265 billion (US$2.3 billion) at the lender for small and medium-sized companies.

Shoko Chukin said an investigation launched after a whistle-blower reported the problem found the improper actions occurred in 100 of its offices and involved 444 employees.

Further cases were possible, it said.

Emergency financing such as the loans in question account for one-third of Shoko Chukin’s lending.

Employees were encouraging the loans to help improve the lender’s profits.