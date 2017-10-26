Poll shows most want Japan’s Abe out

Reuters, TOKYO

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe might have won a major election victory on Sunday, but half the people surveyed post-election by the Asahi Shimbun do not want him to stay prime minister.

It seems the election victory has boosted the approval rating for Abe’s administration, but not him.

Public support for Abe’s administration grew to 42 percent in the survey, conducted on Monday and Tuesday, up from 38 percent in a previous survey in the middle of this month.

However, 47 percent of respondents do not want Abe to continue as prime minister, exceeding 37 percent who want him to stay, the survey published yesterday showed.

Abe’s disapproval rating slipped from 40 percent to 39 percent, the survey showed.

Abe is due to remain prime minister until September next year, when his tenure as Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) leader ends and a new vote for LDP leader is held

Abe’s LDP-led coalition won a combined 313 seats in Sunday’s national election, keeping its two-thirds “super majority” in the 465-member Japanese House of Representatives, local media said.

Several experts said the ruling bloc’s win was less a victory for the long-ruling LDP than a defeat for a divided opposition.

The Asahi’s survey also showed that 51 percent of respondents said the number of seats the ruling bloc won was “too many,” while 32 percent said the number was good.

It also found that 54 percent of respondents said they were concerned about Abe’s policies, exceeding 29 percent who said they have positive expectations.

A Yomiuri Shimbun survey yesterday showed the approval rating for Abe’s administration was up at 52 percent, compared with 41 percent in its previous survey early this month.

Asked about the LDP winning a majority on its own, only 6 percent said it was “high hopes for Abe,” 10 percent said “appreciation of ruling party’s achievements” and 44 percent cited fragmentation of the opposition, the Yomiuri said.