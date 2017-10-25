Governors bow to ‘illegitimate’ Caracas assembly

AFP, CARACAS

Four newly elected opposition governors on Monday reluctantly pledged allegiance to Venezuela’s Constituent Assembly, which until now they had dismissed as illegitimate.

The assembly was elected July 30 in polls called by unpopular Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro that were boycotted by the opposition.

The Constituent Assembly, packed with government supporters, replaced the opposition-dominated National Assembly.

Its stated mandate is to overhaul the nation’s constitution, but it has been handed sweeping powers to override all other branches of government.

Critics have called this a bid by Maduro to perpetuate himself in power amid an acute economic crisis as the opposition tries to force him out through early elections. Dozens of countries have said they do not consider the new assembly legitimate.

Maduro praised the oath as recognition of the “plenipotentiary powers” of the body, which has ruled with absolute power since August.

“They are governors that the people elected,” he said during a meeting with officials broadcast on radio and television.

Despite the economic crisis, Maduro’s party did well in gubernatorial elections held on Oct. 15, winning in 18 states and losing in just five.

Of those five, four of the opposition winners took the oath of office on Monday pledging respect for the new assembly, the legislature said on Twitter, with a photograph of them posing with its speaker, Delcy Rodriguez.

The fifth opposition winner refused to join them and said he regretted his colleagues’ decision, calling the assembly “fraudulent.”

One of the four, Laidy Gomez, likened it to humbly swallowing bitter medicine with the longer-term goal of healing.