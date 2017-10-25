Questions linger about Niger attack

AP, WASHINGTON

The top US general says four US special forces soldiers died in Niger on Oct. 4 amid a “complex situation” and a “difficult firefight.”

The Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, US Marine Corps General Joseph Dunford, said the American people, including the families of the fallen soldiers in Niger, deserve answers about this month’s deadly ambush.

About 800 US service members are supporting a French-led mission to defeat the Islamic State (IS), al-Qaeda and Boko Haram in West Africa.

Dunford acknowledges many questions remain about what happened near Niger’s Mali border.

They include whether the US had adequate intelligence and equipment for its operation, whether there was a failure of planning and why it took so long to recover one the bodies.

Sergeant La David Johnson was listed as missing for two days before his body was found by Nigerian troops and turned over to the US.

The US special forces unit ambushed by Muslim militants did not call for help until an hour into their first contact with the enemy, Dunford said.

At a Pentagon news conference, Dunford asked for patience as the military continues to investigate the incident.

However, Dunford’s description of the assault underscored how long the mid-morning attack dragged on, and that it was many hours before the wounded and killed were evacuated.

He said that “within minutes” after the unit called for assistance, a US drone was moved into position overhead, providing surveillance and full-motion video. He declined to say if it was armed, but said it did not fire.

Another hour went by before French fighter jets arrived, but the wounded were not taken out until later in the afternoon when French helicopters arrived along with additional Nigerian troops.

The bodies of three Green Berets who were killed were evacuated that evening, he said.

“I make no judgement as to how long it took them to ask for support,” he said. “I don’t know that they thought they needed support prior to that time. I don’t know how this attack unfolded. I don’t know what their initial assessment was of what they were confronted with.”

A battle-hardened commander, Dunford recalled situations when, “you’re confronted with enemy contact, your initial assessment is you can deal with that contact with the resources that you have.

He added that under the military’s rules, US forces only accompany Niger troops on missions in that area when “the chances of enemy contact are unlikely.”

However, he also agreed that it is an inherently dangerous area, and US forces are there as part of a training and advising mission to help local Niger forces learn to deal with the various al-Qaeda and IS-linked groups operating in the region.

Dunford said the 12-member US Army special forces unit had accompanied 30 Nigerien forces on a reconnaissance mission to an area near the village of Tongo Tongo, about 85km north of the capital, on Oct. 3.

They ended up spending the night there, and when they were returning to their base the next morning, they encountered about 50 enemy fighters traveling by vehicle, carrying small arms and rocket-propelled grenade launchers.

Dunford said the White House was notified by the operations center when it became clear that at least three US servicemen had been killed, and more direct notifications were made when officials realized that Johnson was missing.