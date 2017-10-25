Iran recruiting Afghans for Syria fight: HRW

AFP, KABUL

Fleeing grinding poverty and unemployment, thousands of Afghan Shiites have been recruited by Iran to defend Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime, former fighters and rights activists have said.

Afghan men and boys as young as 14 are signing up to fight on the promise of money and legal residency in Shiite-dominated Iran, al-Assad’s regional ally, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said.

Since 2013, the Afghans, including undocumented migrants living in Iran, have joined Tehran-backed Fatemiyoun Division fighters in Syria, said the group and former fighters who spoke to reporters on the condition their real names were not used.

“For me, it was just about money,” former fighter Shams said.

The 25-year-old, a member of the Hazara ethnic group, went to Syria twice last year to fight in a conflict that has now been raging for more than six years.

“Whoever I saw was going for money and to have free entry to Iran. I never saw anyone fighting for religious reasons,” said Shams, who now lives in Afghanistan’s capital, Kabul.

The withdrawal of US-led NATO combat troops at the end of 2014 drained the Afghan economy and left many people out of work, fueling the flow of migrants into Iran in search of a better life.

Human Rights Watch last year estimated that Iran hosts about 3 million Afghans.

In this desperate pool Iranian recruiters targeted Shiites to swell the ranks of Fatemiyoun soldiers, who the group has said fight alongside Syrian government forces.

“I went there [Iran] because I was jobless and it was a way to get money for my family,” Shams said. “My idea was to find a job in Iran. I had no plan to go to fight in Syria, but after a month of being jobless, I decided to go.”

“They were encouraging us, saying: ‘You will be a freedom fighter and if you return to Iran alive you can stay with a 10-year residence permit,’ but my main goal was to earn money,” he added.

Afghan Shiites are given 1.5 million Iranian rials (US$43.68) to register at a recruitment center for the Fatemiyoun, Shams said, adding that once they have signed up, they receive 3 million rial per month, a fortune for many poor Afghans.

Shams’ first mission was in June last year in the Syrian capital, Damascus, where he was assigned to protect a barracks for two months.

He went back to the country in September and was deployed to Aleppo, where he was given his first AK-47 after receiving rudimentary weapons training from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

On the front line of the battle between Islamic State and Al-Nusra Front militants, Shams said he found himself caught up in an intense and deadly battle.

“In Aleppo we faced an ambush — out of 100 fighters we lost almost all of them. There were 15 of us left alive,” Shams said. “The bodies were sent back to Iran and the families in Afghanistan held funeral ceremonies in mosques without a coffin or grave.”

Ali Alfoneh, a senior fellow at Washington-based think tank Atlantic Council, estimated that more than 760 Afghans have been killed in Syria since September 2013.

Another man who fought in Syria in 2014, when he was 17, said it was not just Afghans in Fatemiyoun.

“There were also Pakistanis, Iraqis — all the Shiites,” Shuja told reporters. “We were mixed up with the Arabs, we didn’t understand their language.”

Human Rights Watch has said that Iran refuses to provide accurate figures, but estimates that there are nearly 15,000 Afghans fighting for Fatemiyoun.