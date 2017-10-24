Macri gains territory in Argentine mid-term vote

AFP, BUENOS AIRES

Argentine President Mauricio Macri’s center-right coalition on Sunday swept crucial midterm elections and emerged with a strengthened hand to carry through pro-market economic reforms, according to nearly completed count results.

Former Argentine president Cristina Fernandez took a seat in the Argentine Senate, marking a return to the political stage she dominated for 12 years before stepping down in 2015 and guaranteeing herself parliamentary immunity from a string of corruption charges.

“We did not win as a party; what won was the certainty that we can change history and build with love,” a triumphant Macri told cheering supporters in Buenos Aires.

“An Argentine with desire has no limits, we are unstoppable,” he said.

Fernandez said her new center-left Unidad Ciudadana, or Citizen’s Unity party, had distinguished itself in the vote as the only alternative to Macri’s government.

“We must be proud of this result. Unidad Ciudadana has emerged as the strongest opposition to this government,” an ebullient Fernandez told her supporters.

“Nothing ended right here. This is where everything starts,” she said.

Macri’s Cambiemos, or “Let’s Change,” won in 13 of Argentina’s 23 provinces, as well as in Buenos Aires, according to almost completed counts early on Monday.

Sunday’s vote, with an official turnout of 78 percent, was widely seen as a referendum on Macri after two years in office, in which he was seeking a mandate to further overhaul the ailing G20 economy.

Macri has so far managed to push through a painful reform program with the help of allies, despite having only 87 seats in the 257-seat lower house of the Argentine Congress and 15 of 72 senate seats.

Argentina’s TN television projected that Cambiemos would gain 21 seats to take its representation in Congress to 108, which would be enough to deprive the opposition of a two-thirds majority to block Macri’s reforms, but still fall well short of an overall majority.

The opposition Peronist bloc was set to remain static at 145.

“A Macri victory means populism is out and the economic direction is going to be kept in place,” said political scientist Rosendo Fraga, of New Majority consultancy. “Now, it’s all about [the runup to] Macri’s re-election in 2019.”