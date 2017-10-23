S Korea to move ahead on phasing out nuclear power

Reuters, SEOUL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in yesterday said the government would continue to phase out nuclear-generated electricity, following a public opinion survey that dealt a blow to his plans to do so.

“We will completely stop all plans for the construction of new nuclear reactors like the government previously stated,” Moon said in a statement distributed to reporters by his office. “The government will also step up usage of natural gas and renewables in order to maintain its stance of phasing out nuclear-generated power.”

Moon’s statement came after a public opinion survey on Friday found a majority of almost 60 percent in favor of resuming the stalled construction of two reactors.

He asked his supporters yesterday to respect the outcome of the survey, which he called a “wise and intelligent” response.

Completing the two reactors could mean a reversal of a strategy to slowly reduce nuclear energy’s share of the power mix, and also significantly eat into the liquefied natural gas demand.

With the two reactors set to be completed in October 2021 and October 2022, Moon said safety standards for nuclear plants would be ramped up.

He also reiterated his plan to shut down the Wolsong No. 1 nuclear reactor, the nation’s second-oldest, once Seoul confirms stability in energy supplies.

The 697-megawatt reactor was taken offline in 2012 after reaching its 30-year lifespan, but restarted a few years ago and is to run until 2022.