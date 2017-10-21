Agencies

AUSTRALIA

PM dismisses N Korea letter

Prime Minister Malclom Turnbull has dismissed an extraordinary letter from North Korea to the parliament and other countries as a “rant” against US President Donald Trump and a sign that Pyongyang is “starting to feel the squeeze” of escalated sanctions. The letter from the North Korean Foreign Affairs Committee attacks Trump over his speech to the UN General Assembly last month in which Trump threatened to “totally destroy North Korea” if provoked. Turnbull yesterday told Melbourne Radio 3AW that the letter was sent to “a lot of other countries” as well as Australia. The letter says that if Trump thinks that he will bring North Korea “to its knees through nuclear war threat, it will be a big miscalculation and an expression of ignorance.”

COLOMBIA

Court orders treasure return

The Constitutional Court on Thursday ordered the government to recover more than 120 pieces of indigenous treasure given to the Spanish royal family by Colombia’s president in the 19th century. According to the High Court, the gift violated the constitution, which states an item of cultural importance cannot be given away. It ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to undertake all necessary negotiations to bring back the pre-Colombian artifacts from the Quimbaya civilization, known for their gold work. In 1893, then-president Carlos Holguin gifted the pieces — part of a collection of more than 400 pieces including masks and human figures — to Spanish queen regent Maria Cristina de Habsburgo-Lorena. “Holguin gifted the treasure to the queen of Spain, as she had helped him with a boundary dispute we had with Venezuela,” Quindio Academy of History professor Jaime Lopera said. “He should not have given away that treasure, since it was bought with the nation’s money and belonged to the national heritage,” he added.

CHINA

British official summoned

China has summoned a British official in Beijing and lodged “stern representations” about recent comments from London expressing concern about a British rights activist being denied entry to Hong Kong, it said yesterday. Ben Rogers, a cofounder of the UK’s Conservative Party Human Rights Commission, has been a vocal critic of Chinese-ruled Hong Kong’s treatment of human rights activists, including that of jailed student protest leader Joshua Wong (黃之鋒). He was denied entry to Hong Kong on Wednesday last week. Britain on Tuesday said it had summoned the Chinese ambassador to express its concern. Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman Lu Kang (陸慷) reiterated that Hong Kong is part of China and the central government handles Hong Kong’s foreign affairs and Beijing and Hong Kong decide who to let in or not as a matter of Chinese sovereignty.