Infant covered in white powder dies in LA

AP, LOS ANGELES

An infant on Thursday died and a young girl and a woman were hospitalized after they were found naked, unconscious and covered in a white powder in a store parking lot in Los Angeles, police said.

Officers shortly before 2am responded to reports of a woman screaming near the market in a South Los Angeles neighborhood, police officer Irma Mota said.

The three were found on the pavement next to a car, covered in the powder, which a hazardous materials team determined was not dangerous and was possibly baby powder.

All were rushed to a hospital, where the infant was pronounced dead, Mota said.

The eight-year-old girl was in critical condition and the 26-year-old woman — believed to be the girls’ mother — was in stable condition, Mota said.

The victims showed no obvious signs of injury and detectives were looking for surveillance footage and canvassing for witnesses, she added.

Sunhee Chung, who owns a nearby liquor store, told the Los Angeles Times that the woman, a regular customer, on Wednesday came in with the girl.

The woman was in pajamas and barefoot with messy hair, and bought three cans of Ajax cleaner and latex gloves, Chung said.

The woman complained that the girl had been crying all night and the child said she wanted to live with her grandmother, Chung added.

The woman also wandered around trying to open car doors, Chung said.

Later that night, one of Chung’s employees saw the woman, girl and baby outside the store, all naked and covered in white powder, the woman breastfeeding the baby, she told the ?.

The woman lived nearby and neighbors suspected she was in an abusive relationship.

“We would hear all this loud cursing and you’d hear a lot of arguing going on with him and her,” local resident Johnette Green told KABC-TV.

Earlier that evening, officers answered a report of an assault with a deadly weapon at a house where police believe the woman lived and found powder in one room, but no evidence of a crime, Police Lieutenant Chris Ramirez told the newspaper.