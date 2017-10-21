Feature: Ancient Turkish town to vanish under floodwaters

AFP, HASANKEYF, Turkey

At first glance all is as normal in the Turkish town of Hasankeyf, which has seen the Romans, Byzantines, Turkic tribes and Ottomans leave their mark in more than 10,000 years of human settlement.

The Tigris river languidly flows through the historic center of the town in southeast Turkey’s Batman Province, souvenir sellers offer their wares to a handful of tourists and the famous vista of minarets, the citadel and ruins of a bridge take the breath away.

However, within the next few years, this scene is likely to be no more, with the historic center of Hasankeyf set to vanish forever under the floodwaters from the Ilisu Dam project.

Turkish officials said that the dam’s hydroelectric power station would provide electricity and irrigation essential to the development of the Kurdish-dominated southeast.

The historic edifices are to be moved in a hugely ambitious program that has parallels with the shifting of key archaeological sites from the Pharaonic-era in Upper Egypt when the Aswan Dam was built in the 1960s.

However, some residents fear the inundation of Hasankeyf will wreak untold damage on the region that will not be avoided purely by shifting the monuments to new areas.

“There is no going back,” Association for Trade and Tourism in Hasankeyf member Arif Ayhan said. “The people could have been listened to, at least, and not ignored.”

“People here feel passed over by the state. It’s us who are the victims,” he added.

“We will try to fight as long as we can, so that the beauty and history of this city will not be destroyed,” bazaar trader Mehmet Emin Aydin said.

With the construction of the dam and hydroelectric plant now almost complete, the flooding process that is to begin on Dec. 31 to create the lake that will eventually submerge Hasankeyf, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

The drive to relocate historic monuments has already begun, with the authorities in May moving a 15th-century tomb on a wheeled platform from the town to a new site 2km away.

The Mausoleum of Zeynel Bey — a key figure in the early Islamic Ak Koyunlu tribe, one of many fighting for supremacy in Anatolia before the rise of the Ottomans — has been moved to the site of a planned open-air museum on the shore of the new lake.

Striking in its cylindrical structure, the tomb is topped by a dome and still has extremely unusual glazed tiling on its exterior walls.

Authorities plan to fill the new “archeological park” with nine more monuments from Hasankeyf by the end of the year and hope it will become a major tourist attraction.

However, the movement of the tomb has only exacerbated the worries of critics who fear that the dam project is being carried out with scant regard for the town’s heritage.

Europa Nostra, a cultural heritage nongovernmental organization, said the moving of the tomb had been “carried out with insufficient consultation with the local and scholarly communities,” adding that similar monuments were “highly endangered.”

“The foreseen flooding of Hasankeyf would destroy evidence for one of the oldest organized human settlements ever discovered,” it said, adding that “we deeply deplore” the decision to build the dam.

Another controversy erupted in August when local activists posted footage showing Turkish engineers removing rocks from the cliff face overlooking Hasankeyf, alleging that dynamite had been used and historic caves damaged.