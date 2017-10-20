Ardern gets kingmaker’s nod to lead New Zealand

AFP, WELLINGTON

New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern has gone from rank outsider to prime minister-elect in less than three months, although she did not reach the top job in the manner most pundits expected.

The charismatic 37-year-old first had to win over voters to restore her center-left New Zealand Labour Party as a credible force in the Sept. 23 election.

Then she had to spend weeks in tense negotiations to convince Winston Peters, the 72-year-old populist who emerged as kingmaker from the poll holding the balance of power.

Ardern is now set to become New Zealand’s youngest leader since 1856 and only the third female prime minister in the South Pacific nation of 4.6 million.

Her dizzying rise to power began on Aug. 1, when she took the reins of an opposition Labour Party headed for a crushing electoral defeat.

Ardern was not widely known outside political circles at the time, but soon connected with voters, prompting a bout of so-called “Jacinda-mania” that lifted Labour’s popularity 20 points.

Crowds treated her like a rock star at shopping malls and universities, while analysts compared her to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron.

For a while, it appeared she would sweep into office, but the public’s ardor cooled slightly as polling day approached.

Ardern’s Labour and long-time partner the Greens eventually needed support from Peters’ New Zealand First to gain the majority needed to form government.

How the deal with political veteran Peters impacts on her plans for reform and generational change remains to be seen.

Ardern admitted that she was surprised at the public’s initial response to a self-described “policy nerd” who never envisioned herself running for prime minister.

“I think we tapped into a mood for change, a sense that things can be a bit better than this, that there were things people felt uncomfortable about,” Ardern said.

She argued that even though New Zealand prospered during the conservative New Zealand National Party’s nine years in office, too many people were missing out.

She offered a raft of socially progressive policies designed to redress the balance, appealing to young voters who were a crucial part of her victory.

Housing affordability, free tertiary education, environmental action and improved healthcare were constant themes at the hustings.

She vowed to slash immigration numbers and bar foreigners from buying houses in New Zealand amid fears offshore money is fueling a rise in property prices.

Ardern also allowed glimpses of her personality to emerge, speaking of her liking for single-malt whisky and her short-lived career as a music festival disc jockey.

She grew up in the North Island hinterland, where her father was a police officer. She credits the poverty she saw there with shaping her beliefs.

She was raised as a Mormon, but left the faith in her 20s due to its stance against homosexuality.

After completing a communications degree, Ardern began her political career in former New Zealand prime minister Helen Clark’s office before heading to Britain to work as a policy adviser in then-British prime minister Tony Blair’s government.

She was elected to parliament in 2008, and in March became Labour’s deputy leader, saying at the time that she was not ambitious and saw herself as a backroom staffer.

However, Labour’s top job was thrust upon her when her predecessor, Andrew Little, quit after the party’s polling hit 20-year lows of 23 percent.