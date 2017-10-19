European leader likened Trump to ‘Il Duce’: Biden

The Guardian

Former US vice president Joe Biden has said 14 heads of state have contacted him in an attempt to better understand the actions of the administration of US President Donald Trump.

One even compared the US president to Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, he said.

Speaking at an event on Tuesday with Ohio Governor John Kasich, Biden bemoaned Trump’s “bizarre conduct” and claimed that one European prime minister went so far as to liken the president to Il Duce.

Biden said the comment was made after Trump elbowed aside the president of Montenegro before a group photograph at a NATO summit in Brussels in May.

Biden’s remarks — made at an event meant to promote and discuss bipartisan cooperation — violated a precedent that outgoing presidents and vice presidents do not criticize the next administration.

The former vice president talked about Trump in terms of fundamental concern about his effect on the world order.

“This breaking down of international and national norms is the glue that holds the liberal world order together, is the glue that holds together our system,” he said, adding that there was growing concern among “foreign policy poobahs” about the possibility of nuclear war.

Biden said he had urged holdovers from the administration of former US president Barack Obama still in government to “please stay,” in an attempt to provide stability.

He also expressed his concern that top-level Cabinet officials might leave the Trump administration.

“I don’t want to see the chief of staff quit, I don’t want to see the secretary of state quit, I don’t want to see the secretary of defense quit,” he said.

Biden also provided profound criticism of Trump’s ability to run the country.

He said that the Trump campaign “didn’t expect to win — they weren’t prepared to govern,” adding: “We have a president that doesn’t understand governance.”