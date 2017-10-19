Xi Jinping: China’s omnipresent leader

AFP, BEIJING

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) stiff smile greets visitors in room after room at a Beijing exhibition staged by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to tout its past five years of accomplishments.

“Five Years On” looks at China’s changes since 2012 — when Xi came to power — ahead of the twice-a-decade CCP national congress which opened yesterday.

Xi’s omnipresence at the Soviet-style Beijing Exhibition Center is yet another example of the cult of personality that the state propaganda machine has wrapped around the most powerful Chinese leader in decades.

Alongside every flow chart and diorama on display in the red star-topped building loomed a larger-than-life photograph of the president — commanding a lectern, striding alongside farmers or foreign dignitaries, inspecting a steel plant, even aiming a gun alongside troops in Macau.

Other displays showed five-year-old menus and receipts from modest meals Xi ate while inspecting villages in the countryside.

His fans flocked to the exhibit.

“We don’t find the photos weird. We grew up in this environment,” said finance manager Liu Wen, 35, pointing out that the face of modern China’s founder, Mao Zedong (毛澤東), graces every yuan bill.

“It’s not a cult of personality, because as people from a collectivist society, when we see Xi Dada, we think of the team behind him, not of him as an individual hero,” he added, using a chummy nickname coined for the leader by party propaganda organs that roughly equates to “Big Uncle Xi.”

Xi’s ever-expanding power and intolerance for dissent has earned him comparisons to Mao.

While his father was purged under Mao, 64-year-old Xi rose through the ranks without scandal, thanks to an unassuming demeanor that earned him fewer rivals than most.

“He believes that the party is the force that can really transform China,” Hong Kong Baptist University China politics specialist Jean-Pierre Cabestan said.

Beginning as a county-level party secretary, Xi rose to become governor of Fujian Province, then party secretary of Zhejiang Province and eventually Shanghai in 2007.

That same year, he was appointed to China’s top governing body, the Politburo Standing Committee, a group he has led since 2012 as general-secretary.

Xi is now expected to secure a second five-year term as head of the party during the congress, like his predecessors, but more importantly, he will have the opportunity to stack key positions with loyalists.

Xi is the first Chinese leader to have been born after 1949, when the Chinese Civil War that gives the party its legitimacy ended.

The son of revolutionary hero Xi Zhongxun (習仲勳), he was born in Beijing in 1953 into privilege.

A so-called “princeling” who reaped the benefits of his father’s acclaim, Xi Jinping studied chemical engineering at Tsinghua University before turning to politics.

After a divorce, Xi Jinping married his second wife, the singer Peng Liyuan (彭麗媛), in 1987, at a time when she was much more famous than him.

Their daughter, Xi Mingze (習明澤), studied at Harvard University and stays out of the public eye, but official media have aggressively shaped an image for Xi Jinping as a man of the people, who dresses modestly and buys his own steamed buns at a common shop.

They have also highlighted the time he spent during the Cultural Revolution as a “sent-down youth” in the countryside, laboring alongside farmers and living in a cave.