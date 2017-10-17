Agencies

BANGLADESH

Ten dead as boat sinks

At least 10 people drowned and dozens more are missing after a boat packed with Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh sank yesterday, the latest victims of a half-million-strong exodus sparked by an army crackdown in Myanmar. The boat was carrying an estimated 50 people when it went down in the estuary of the Naf River that divides the two countries, Border Guard Bangladesh area commander Lieutenant Colonel SM Ariful Islam said. Nearly 200 Rohingya are known to have drowned over the past six weeks making the perilous crossing to Bangladesh.

CAMBODIA

Party seat law passed

The legislature yesterday voted to change party laws to redistribute seats if a party is dissolved after the government filed a lawsuit earlier this month to dissolve the main opposition party. Lawyers from the interior ministry filed a lawsuit on Oct. 6 to demand the dissolution of the opposition Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP), in a move that would help Prime Minister Hun Sen extend his 32-year rule when the nation votes in an election next year. The vote was supported by all 67 legislators present from Hun Sen’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party, while the CNRP boycotted the morning session. The laws require that the National Election Committee redistribute seats to other parties participating in elections within seven days.

PORTUGAL

At least 27 die in wildfires

At least 27 people have died in fires which have ravaged forests in northern and central Portugal over the past 24 hours, rescuers said yesterday, as three people were killed in Spain in blazes sparked by arsonists and fanned by Hurricane Ophelia. Prime Minister Antonio Costa declared a state of emergency as more than 4,000 firefighters fought about 20 major fires still raging yesterday. About 520 separate fire outbreaks on Sunday were caused by “higher than average temperatures for the season and the cumulative effect of drought, which has been felt since the start of the year,” civil protection agency spokeswoman Patricia Gaspar said.

GERMANY

Arrests in ‘new right’ clash

Police say a clash between left-wing and right-wing groups at the Frankfurt Book Fair has resulted in three arrests. Frankfurt police said the confrontation happened late on Saturday at an event organized by German “new right” publishing company Antaois that involved about 400 people. Police on Sunday said that three people were temporarily detained, but did not specify to which group they belonged. A spokeswoman for the fair denied the brawl, but said there had been “unpleasant comments” from right-wing advocates. Organizers have not decided what steps to take to prevent such incidents, fair spokeswoman Katja Boehne said.

MALAYSIA

Red carpet for Qatari emir

The nation yesterday rolled out the red carpet for Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Sheikh Tamim, who arrived in Kuala Lumpur late on Sunday, was given a 21-gun salute at a state welcoming ceremony in the legislature. He also inspected a guard-of-honor during the ceremony, attended by Malaysia’s king, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and Cabinet ministers. The Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was the first visit by a ruling Qatari emir since Shekih Tamim’s father visited in 2009.

SCOTLAND

‘Potter’ train rescues family

As if by magic, the Hogwarts Express has come to the rescue of a stranded family. The train that took Harry Potter to school was played onscreen by the Jacobite steam train, which runs on a remote and scenic route through the Scottish Highlands. On Friday, it made an unscheduled stop to pick up a family of six that was stranded when a storm washed away their canoe. Jon Cluett, his wife and four children between the ages of six and 12 were staying in a lakeside hut on Loch Eilt when they awoke to find their canoe was gone. Faced with walking several kilometers over boggy ground to get back to the family car, Cluett called police to see if any form of rescue was available. “The policeman said: ‘We’ve arranged for the next train passing to stop for you, and you’re not going to believe this, but it’s the Hogwarts Express steam train. Your kids are going to love it,’” Cluett said on Sunday. “They know the Harry Potter films and they know that are filmed in the Highlands, but they hadn’t put all of that together in their heads until they saw the train,” he said.