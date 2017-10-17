Austrian far-right eyes power in Kurz alliance

AFP, VIENNA

Austria’s far-right yesterday looked set to return to power in a coalition with conservative Austrian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sebastian Kurz, the world’s youngest leader-in-waiting, in a fresh triumph for European populists.

The expected rightward shift in the wealthy EU member state is to pose a fresh headache for Brussels as it struggles with Brexit and the rise of nationalists in Germany, Hungary, Poland and elsewhere.

The People’s Party (OeVP) — rebooted by Kurz as a more hardline “movement” — was projected to sweep up 31.7 percent of Sunday’s vote, with final results expected later this week.

In second place were the Social Democrats (SPOe) of Austrian Chancellor Christian Kern on 26.9 percent, closely followed by the euroskeptic Freedom Party (FPOe) on 26 percent.

Founded by ex-Nazis in the 1950s, the FPOe’s result is close to its all-time record of 26.8 percent in 1999 under then-leader Joerg Haider, and twice that of their German allies the Alternative for Germany (AfD) last month.

Kurz, 31, forced the snap vote after becoming OeVP chief in May and ending the acrimonious decade-long coalition with the SPOe.

He attracted supporters in droves by depicting himself as a breath of fresh air, talking tough on immigration and vowing to slash taxes and red tape.

“With Kurz we have a new start for the country,” said Werner Schwab, 64, a gardener. “Although he is 31, he is an experienced, calm and disciplined person.”

Given his open dislike for Kern and adoption of far-right themes, Kurz’s most likely coalition partner is the populist FPOe of Heinz-Christian Strache, 48.

Media reports said the two parties were already engaged in intensive behind-the-scene negotiations.

The least likely possibility is a tie-up between the FPOe and the SPOe, whose campaign suffered a string of mishaps.

Kern yesterday said that Austria had witnessed a “massive rightward shift.”

“We are open to talks ... but there are enormous overlaps in the programs of the OeVP and the FPOe,” Kern told public radio Oe 1. “We will not betray our program and our fundamental values.”