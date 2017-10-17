Vietnam braces for more rain as flood toll hits 72

AFP, HANOI

Vietnam yesterday braced for fresh storms as the official death toll from last week’s floods and landslides rose to 72.

Downpours lashed much of northern and central Vietnam last week, causing floods and landslides that killed dozens, wiped out thousands of homes and left at least 30 missing in one of the nation’s worst weather disasters for years.

The desperate search for the missing continued yesterday, with officials trying to clear roads as Tropical Depression Khanun barreled toward northern Vietnam.

Khanun has weakened from a typhoon after passing south of Hong Kong, forecasters said.

However, it threatens to bring heavy rain and more misery to areas already hard hit by floods and landslides, including Hoa Binh Province where 23 died last week.

The province yesterday declared a state of emergency over warnings that more landslides could occur as Khanun approached.

“Provinces are concentrating efforts and equipment on improving traffic,” the Disaster Management Authority said, giving the latest death toll.

More than 50,000 houses across several provinces in north and central Vietnam have been submerged or destroyed so far, and about 300,000 farm animals killed, the agency said.

About 170 people were reported dead or missing in bad weather this year before this disaster, including 11 killed when Typhoon Doksuri hit central Vietnam last month.