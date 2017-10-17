Last two leaders of Marawi siege killed

AP, MANILA

Abu Sayyaf group leader Isnilon Hapilon and Maute group cofounder Omarkhayam Maute, the last two surviving leaders of the deadly Marawi City siege in the southern Philippines, were killed yesterday in a push by thousands of troops to retake the last pockets of the city still held by pro-Islamic State group militants, security officials said.

Four military and police officials told reporters that Hapilon, who was listed among the FBI’s most-wanted terror suspects, and Maute were killed in a gunbattle and their bodies were yesterday found in Marawi.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not allowed to make a public announcement of the latest developments in Marawi.

Philippine Secretary of National Defense Major General Delfin Lorenzana later confirmed the deaths.

“Yes, they are confirmed dead,” Lorenzana said, adding that DNA tests would be performed on their remains to pave the way for the payment of huge US and Philippine bounties offered for the two.

Malaysian senior Abu Sayyaf militant Mahmud bin Ahmad, who uses the nom de guerre Abu Handzalah and is a close associate of Hapilon, has not been found and was among the remaining militants being hunted by troops, Lorenzana said.

The US Department of State has offered a reward of up to US$5 million for Hapilon, who Washington blames for ransom kidnappings of several Americans, one of whom was beheaded in 2001 in southern Basilan province.

Hapilon had been indicted in Washington for his alleged involvement in terrorist acts against US nationals and other foreigners.

Military leaders last month said that three leaders of the militants who on May 23 began the siege of the lakeside city were killed in the months of fighting, but the two still alive were leading a final stand.

More than 1,000 people have been killed in the Marawi violence, including more than 800 militants.

Philippine Army Lieutenant Colonel Romeo Brawner on Sunday said that about 40 militants were still fighting in a small hilly residential area by Lanao Lake, including 100 relatives of the gunmen and civilian hostages.

On Saturday, troops attempted to rescue several hostages, but only snatched a 16-year-old female captive because of intense militant fire, which wounded an army battalion commander and more than 20 soldiers, Brawner said.

The rescued hostage provided the crucial information that allowed troops to locate Hapilon and Maute in one building, Lorenzana said.

Among the last batch of surviving fighters were about 10 foreigners, mostly Malaysians and Indonesians, but there was no immediate word about their condition, the military said.

At least 17 hostages were rescued by troops in the scene of the battle, which the officials said might end this week.

US-trained army and police commandos crawled toward militant positions overnight and launched an assault. Several gunmen holed up in low-slung buildings and houses remained fighting and were holding hostages, delaying military efforts to finally end the siege.