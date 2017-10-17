US and South Korea begin joint navy drills amid tensions

Reuters, SEOUL

South Korea and the US yesterday began week-long joint navy drills in the waters around the Korean Peninsula amid high tensions over North Korea’s nuclear and missile programs.

About 40 ships from both nations, including the nuclear-powered USS Ronald Reagan aircraft carrier, are taking part in the exercises on the east and west coasts of the peninsula from yesterday to Friday, a spokesman for the South Korean Ministry of National Defense said.

North Korea has called joint military exercises by the US and South Korea a “rehearsal for war.”

On Sunday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that US President Donald Trump had instructed him to continue diplomatic efforts to calm rising tensions with North Korea, saying “those diplomatic efforts will continue until the first bomb drops.”

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula have risen sharply following a series of weapons tests by Pyongyang, including its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sept. 3 and two missile launches over Japan, provoking a war of words between the US and North Korea.

North Korea is preparing to test a long-range missile which it believes can reach the west coast of the US, a Russian lawmaker who returned from a visit to Pyongyang said earlier this month.

South Korean intelligence officials and analysts have said that North Korea might time its next provocation to coincide with the Chinese Communist Party Congress, which begins tomorrow.

Speaking yesterday at a military conference in Seoul, General Terrence O’Shaughnessy, commander of US Pacific Air Force, said North Korea’s nuclear weapons and missile development program was “truly a threat to us all,” and the US remains poised to defend its allies.

“Although countries like North Korea threaten regional peace and security, our allied air power must be ready to respond with rapid, lethal and overwhelming force to respond to preserve our interests,” O’Shaughnessy said.