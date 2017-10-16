Agencies

INDIA

Killer tiger electrocuted

A tiger that killed four villagers has died after being electrocuted, an official said yesterday, ending a hunt by armed rangers for the animal. A court in Maharashtra State on Friday issued a shoot-to-kill order against the two-year-old female tiger after its latest victim, a woman, died earlier this month. However, efforts to capture or kill the tiger were called off after it strayed against an electric fence near a village early on Saturday, Pench Tiger Reserve field director Rishikesh Ranjan said. “She died at 2:30am after getting electrocuted. We have recovered the body,” he said. “The fencing was erected by the villagers to keep away wild animals, especially boars.”

GERMANY

Lower Saxony heads to polls

The state of Lower Saxony was holding elections yesterday that looked likely to hand the Social Democrats (SPD) a narrow victory, and deprive Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives of a boost in looming national coalition talks. Voters disgruntled with Merkel’s liberal migrant policy abandoned her party in droves in last month’s national election; having recorded the worst conservative result since 1949, she must try to piece together an awkward alliance with the pro-business Free Democrats and environmentalist Greens. Those parties are this week to begin discussions that could drag into next year about entering a marriage of convenience untested at the federal level.

UNITED STATES

Flynt looks for dirt on Trump

Pornography publisher Larry Flynt is offering “up to US$10 million” to anyone who produces information that leads to President Donald Trump’s impeachment and removal from office. He laid out the offer in a full-page ad in yesterday’s edition of the Washington Post. During last year’s presidential campaign, Flynt dangled US$1 million to anyone who could turn over video or audio capturing Trump behaving in an illegal or sexually demeaning manner. That followed the release of the 2005 Access Hollywood video in which Trump bragged of imposing himself on women. In yesterday’s ad, Flynt asked for any “smoking gun” that is fit to publish and drives Trump from office.

KYRGYZSTAN

Vote likely to produce runoff

The nation yesterday began voting in a presidential election with no candidate expected to win outright and observers predicting a close run-off between two pro-Russian candidates, one of whom is backed by the outgoing leader. The mainly Muslim nation of 6 million people is already a close ally of Moscow and hosts a Russian military base, helping it project power across the region where China and the US also vie for influence.

UNITED STATES

Wildfires roar back to life

Rising winds fanned the California wildfires again on Saturday, forcing hundreds more people to flee from their homes in the state’s fabled wine country and threatening to undo the efforts of crews who have spent days trying to corral the flames behind firebreaks. Just a day after firefighters reported making significant progress, the winds kicked up and pushed flames into the hills at the edge of Sonoma, a town of 11,000. About 400 homes were evacuated in Sonoma and a portion of Santa Rosa that included a retirement community that evacuated earlier this week, authorities said.