Agencies

JAPAN

Lovesick penguin dies

An elderly penguin who shot to fame after falling in love with a cardboard cutout of a cartoon character has died at the ripe old age of 21. Officials at Tobu Zoo in Saitama said that Grape passed away after a brief illness with the object of his desire right by his side. He would have been about 80 in human years. Earlier this year, the Humboldt penguin became smitten with a cutout of Hululu — a character from the Japanese anime Kemono Friends — after being dumped by his former mate. A lovesick Grape found solace in Hululu and would stare at her for hours on end. The plight of the romantic penguin went viral, earning Grape millions of fans worldwide. A steady stream of mourners has visited the zoo’s penguin enclosure since the tragic news broke on Friday, while officials yesterday erected a makeshift shrine to their fallen celebrity.

ICELAND

President fine after bath faint

President Gudni Johannesson said he feels fine after he hit his forehead and broke his nose after fainting while taking a hot bath. “A warm and cozy bath last night turned out to be too hot and cozy,” the 49-year-old said on Facebook on Thursday. Johannesson, a former history professor, said he was immediately rushed to a hospital where he received stitches. The president of the island nation with a population of 345,000 holds largely a ceremonial role.

PHILIPPINES

Freighter sinks, 10 missing

A Hong Kong-registered freighter sank in rough seas off the Philippine coast, leaving 10 crew members missing, Japan’s coast guard said. It said a distress call was received early on Friday from the 33,205-tonne Emerald Star from a location about 150 nautical miles (278km) off the Philippines’ eastern coast. It said that 26 crew members, all Indians, were aboard. Three passing freighters rescued 16 of the crew members from the sea and a fourth freighter later also joined the search in the area where the ship is believed to have sunk, the coast guard said.

BELGIUM

20 ill from Space Egg fumes

Twenty people on Friday fell ill due to noxious fumes in the kitchens of the EU’s new Europa building in Brussels, but officials said that a summit of the bloc’s leaders at the venue next week is to go ahead as planned. The 321 million euro (US$379.5 million) headquarters of the European Council were evacuated and ambulances rushed to the building, dubbed the “Space Egg” because of its futuristic oval interior shape. “There was a bad mix of chemical products on the kitchen level that caused fumes,” Brussels emergency services spokesman Pierre Meys said, adding that the symptoms included “sore eyes and vomiting.”

UNITED STATES

No charge in fake death case

A judge has dismissed a misdemeanor charge against a former Texas police officer accused of faking his own death and fleeing to Mexico. The charge against 29-year-old Coleman Martin was dismissed on Friday at the request of the Travis County District Attorney’s Office. It was dropped after Martin agreed not to own a gun, to attend counseling and to not break any laws within the next two years. Martin resigned from the Austin Police Department last month after returning to the US. Court documents say that Martin told his wife of plans to drown himself. She reported him missing on April 25, and investigators found his truck abandoned near a lake the next day.