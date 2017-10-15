Russia questions future of Syria chemical inquiry

Reuters, UNITED NATIONS

Russia on Friday questioned the work and future of an inquiry into who is to blame for toxic gas attacks in Syria, and said it would decide whether to support extending the mandate after investigators submit their next report to the UN Security Council.

The investigation by the UN and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons — known as the Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) — was unanimously created by the 15-member UN Security Council in 2015 and renewed last year for another year. Its mandate is due to expire in the middle of next month.

Mikhail Ulyanov, director of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ non-proliferation and arms control department, said there were “serious problems” with the work of the inquiry.

“In order to judge if it deserves an extension of the mandate, we need to see the report to be issued on Oct. 26 and assess it,” Ulyanov told a briefing at the UN in New York.

“I ask myself what is the reason for the extension of the mandate of this mechanism if it is not capable and is not willing to fulfill its mandate,” he said. “We will wait for the report and then we will define our position.”

Several dozen UN diplomats attended the briefing, held by Russia to present its view on the “Syrian chemical dossier.”

US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley last week said that renewing the mandate of the JIM should be the council’s top priority.

It was unclear when the US planned to put forward a draft resolution to extend the inquiry.

Some UN diplomats said that a draft resolution could be put to a vote before the next JIM report is submitted.

A resolution needs nine votes in favor and no vetoes by Russia, China, the US, Britain or France to pass.

The JIM has already determined that Syrian government forces were responsible for three chlorine gas attacks in 2014 and 2015 and that Islamic State group militants used mustard gas.

It is due to report this month on who is to blame for an April 4 attack on the opposition-held town of Khan Sheikhoun that killed dozens.

A separate fact-finding mission by the organization in June determined that the banned nerve agent sarin had been used in the attack, which prompted the US to launch missiles on a Syrian airbase.

Syria agreed to destroy its chemical weapons in 2013 under a deal brokered by Russia and the US.