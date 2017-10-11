Civil servant unions in France to strike over austerity plans

AFP, PARIS

French civil servants angered by French President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to freeze their pay and eliminate 120,000 public jobs yesterday went on strike, amplifying a revolt over the president’s cost-cutting, pro-business agenda.

Nine unions representing 5.4 million public-sector workers called for a day of nationwide strikes and demonstrations to show their “profound disagreement” with Macron’s bid to transform the gargantuan public service.

The protests are the fourth in a series of demonstrations aimed at forcing the 39-year-old president to row back on his reforms.

“The government does not seem to have taken the full measure of the deep malaise among civil servants,” Laurent Berger, head of the French Democratic Confederation of Labor (CFDT), France’s second-biggest union, told business daily Les Echos.

“They are suffering from being seen merely as a budgetary constraint and not as beneficial,” he said.

For the first time since 2009, hospital unions called on medical staff to walk off the job.

Schools were also affected, while trains and flights were expected to be delayed.

Thirty percent of flights in and out of Paris and other major cities have been canceled.

This is the first time in a decade that all nine public-sector unions have issued a joint strike call.

It comes as Macron continues to take heat for a string of derogatory comments about disgruntled workers.

However, Berger and other labor leaders have been divided over how to respond to Macron’s far-reaching shake-up of France’s labor code.

The General Confederation of Labor (CGT) union and the left-wing France Unbowed party last month organized three demonstrations over the changes, which make it easier for employers to lay off staff and make deals with workers at the company level, instead of across an industry or sector.

However, the protests failed to mobilize the kind of numbers triggered by workplace reforms last year, with the CFDT and another large union showing a willingness to compromise.

The CGT and veteran leftist France Unbowed leader Jean-Luc Melenchon were hoping yesterday’s strikes would inject new momentum into their revolt and spur other disgruntled groups to join the fray.