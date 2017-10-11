Malawi to probe ‘vampires’

AFP, BLANTYRE, Malawi

Malawian President Peter Mutharika yesterday vowed a thorough investigation after seven people were murdered by vigilantes in a vampire scare that has driven UN staffers out of the affected region.

Since the middle of last month, vigilantes have slaughtered seven people suspected of trying to obtain and drink human blood as part of “magic” rituals.

The vampire rumors sweeping the country’s southern region have forced authorities to impose a nighttime curfew, restricting movement to 10 hours from 7am to 5pm.

The UN — which is involved in food aid and agricultural assistance programs — has pulled its workers out of the area for safety reasons.

Although the attacks are not targeted at UN staff, the UN instructed all its personnel working in the affected areas to temporarily “relocate” to the commercial capital, Blantyre, 90km away.

Four districts in southern parts of the country have been swept by rumors of bloodsucking humans, but Mulanje, which borders Mozambique, is the epicenter of the killings.

In a report last week, the UN said it had suspended all visits to the affected areas, because the “situation is still unstable and volatile.”

“We have instituted an intensive investigation for us to get to the bottom of the matter,” Mutharika said in a statement.

Police told reporters a seventh person was killed on Monday by an angry mob in Thyolo, the home district of Mutharika.

The latest victim, a mentally handicapped man, was found loitering at night in a village and was lynched by vigilantes who suspected he was pretending to be insane, police spokesman Lloyd Maida said.

Rumors of vampires allegedly originated from Mozambique and “spread across” the border to the Malawian districts of Mulanje and Phalombe, the UN said.

Malawi, where witchcraft is widely believed and education standards are low, is regularly dogged by rumors of “vampire” activity.

The US embassy has also temporarily withdrawn a team of Peace Corps volunteers from the districts surrounding Mulanje and has advised its citizens not to visit the affected districts.