Australian postal poll on marriage has drawn 10m

The Guardian

About 10 million Australians, or 62.5 percent of the electoral roll, have now voted in the marriage law postal survey, as the eight-week period reaches its halfway point.

The latest update from the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed that 800,000 forms were received in the past week — a rise of 5 percentage points compared with Tuesday last week.

With four weeks left until the survey closes on Nov. 7, the bureau will continue providing weekly updates on the nation’s participation in the non-compulsory postal survey.

ENERGIZED

GetUp marriage equality director Sally Rugg said the turnout showed “huge public energy” in the campaign.

“More Australians have already cast a vote in our postal survey than Irish people did in their referendum for same-sex marriage,” she said. “We’re cautiously optimistic that today’s update is a good sign and we’re even more committed to get every yes vote to the postbox.”

A Guardian Essential poll released on Wednesday last week showed that 64 percent of respondents who had already voted had voted yes, compared with 30 percent who had voted no.

Its survey of 1,841 voters also found support for same-sex marriage rose to 61 percent compared with 58 percent the week before.

The bureau said Australians who had not received their survey had until Friday next week to order a replacement.

It recommends people mail back their ballot by Oct. 27 and will count ballots received before Nov. 7 and declare the result on Nov. 15.

‘NO’ CAMPAIGN

Meanwhile, the Sydney Anglican diocese has made a US$1 million donation to the no campaign in Australia’s postal survey on same-sex marriage.

Archbishop Glenn Davies announced the donation yesterday in his address to the 51st synod of the diocese of Sydney, telling the church that “removing gender from the marriage construct” would have “irreparable consequences” for society.

The donation is the largest publicly declared by the no campaign.

Neither the yes or no campaigns have publicly declared donations, but Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce personally donated US$1 million to the yes campaign last month.