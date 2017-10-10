Trump risks setting off WWIII: senator

Reuters, WASHINGTON

Republican US Senator Bob Corker on Sunday said that US President Donald Trump risks setting the nation “on the path to World War Three” in an interview with the New York Times, the latest in a series public barbs traded over the day.

Trump had blamed his former political ally for the Iran nuclear deal in a series of derisive Twitter posts that drew a sharp riposte from Corker, who chairs the important US Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

In a sweeping, 25-minute interview, Corker told the newspaper he was alarmed about a president who acts “like he’s doing The Apprentice or something” — in a reference to the reality TV show that Trump had once hosted.

“He concerns me. He would have to concern anyone who cares about our nation,” said Corker, who announced his retirement last month.

Corker dismissed the idea that Trump might be using provocative comments about North Korea to advance US negotiations being conducted by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson by playing “bad cop” to the top diplomat’s “good cop” effort to broker a deal with Pyongyang.

“I know he has hurt, in several instances. He’s hurt us as it relates to negotiations that were under way by tweeting things out,” Corker told the paper, which added that Corker did not provide details about negotiations.

“A lot of people think that there is some kind of ‘good cop, bad cop’ act under way, but that’s just not true,” Corker said.

Corker had been a national security adviser to Trump during last year’s US presidential campaign, and on Trump’s shortlist last year for both vice president and secretary of state.

However, the relationship between the two men has greatly deteriorated.

More recently, Corker has criticized Trump, taking issue with the US president’s response to a white supremacist demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August.

Critics assailed Trump for saying rival protesters were also to blame for violence.

“Senator Bob Corker ‘begged’ me to endorse him for re-election in Tennessee. I said ‘NO’ and he dropped out (said he could not win without my endorsement),” Trump wrote. “He also wanted to be Secretary of State, I said ‘NO THANKS.’ He is also largely responsible for the horrendous Iran Deal!”

“Hence, I would fully expect Corker to be a negative voice and stand in the way of our great agenda. Didn’t have the guts to run!” Trump tweeted.

An hour later Corker tweeted back: “It’s a shame the White House has become an adult day care center. Someone obviously missed their shift this morning.”

Corker’s chief of staff Todd Womack said Trump called the senator on Monday last week, asked him to reconsider his decision not to seek re-election next year “and reaffirmed that he would have endorsed him, as he has said many times.”

Trump’s dispute with Corker could also have implications for the president’s policy goals of repealing the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, commonly known as Obamacare, and passing tax reform. Republicans control both houses of the US Congress, but hold only a narrow majority, 52 to 48, in the Senate, which means Trump has only a slim margin for potential defections from within his own party on legislation.

Even before Trump’s Twitter attacks on Corker, the senator has said he would have difficulty supporting any tax package that added to the federal deficit, posing a potential hurdle for the US president’s tax plan.