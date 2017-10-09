Agencies

NEW ZEALAND

Coalition-forming talks held

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters met separately yesterday with Prime Minister Bill English and opposition Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern as both try to form a coalition government. Peters was tightlipped after the talks, but has said he would only make a decision on which party to back after the results of the Sept. 23 election become official on Thursday. “I can say that we’ve had an excellent, productive meeting,” Ardern told reporters after coming out of the two-hour meeting. “Negotiations will continue for Labour with the parties that we are looking to form a stable, durable, coalition government with.”

SYRIA

Turkish troops trade fire

Turkish forces yesterday exchanged fire with militants from al-Qaeda’s former Syrian affiliate on the border of Idlib Province, a monitor and eyewitnesses said, a day after Ankara announced an imminent operation there. Yesterday morning Hayat Tahrir al-Sham coalition fighters opened fire on Turkish forces removing part of a wall along the border. While there were heavy exchanges of gunfire, the incident did not appear to mark the start of the operation Turkey mentioned on Saturday. Meanwhile, a final assault on Islamic State group’s last line of defense in its former capital of al-Raqqah was set to begin last night, a field commander for the US-backed forces operating there said.

CHINA

Million officials punished

The Chinese Communist Party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection yesterday announced that about 1.34 million lower-ranking officials have been punished since 2013 under President Xi Jinping’s (習近平) anti-corruption drive. Those punished include 648,000 village-level officials and most crimes were related to small scale corruption, the agency said. It said 155,000 country-level party bureaus have set up corruption policing mechanisms as of August, representing 94.8 percent of total bureaus.

INDONESIA

Dozens of gay men arrested

Dozens of men, including several foreigners, were arrested in a raid of a gay sauna in Jakarta, police said yesterday. Police spokesman Argo Yuwono said Friday’s raid in would lead to seven people being charged under the nation’s pornography law, including the sauna’s owner and staffers. They face penalties of up to 10 years in prison and fines. The other 51 men will be released if they are found to not be criminals or carrying drugs, he said. “We treated them well,” he said. “They came out from the scene with proper clothes and their faces were covered.” He said police were still working to identify all of the men.

UNITED STATES

Only one vote to win

There is one person running for mayor of Manhattan, Montana, and he only needs to vote for himself to win. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reports Glen Clements was the only person to apply to be a write-in candidate for the position on next month’s ballot. Under Montana law, any other write-in votes will not be counted because he is the only registered write-in candidate. If he had applied to be a formal candidate, all write-in votes would be counted. The navy veteran and geological engineer has lived in the town of about 1,500 people for six years. Clements said his neighbors — the city’s secretary and a police officer — told him no one was running and encouraged him to. He says he is excited to fill the position that no one else wanted.