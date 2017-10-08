Bangladeshi government to keep helping Rohingya

AP, DHAKA, Bangladesh

Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina yesterday said that her government would continue to support nearly 1 million Rohingya Muslims who have fled neighboring Myanmar to escape violence.

Hasina said the government is pursuing a plan to build temporary shelters for the Rohingya on an island with the help of international aid agencies whom she praised for their support.

She made the statement at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on her return from New York after attending the UN General Assembly session.

The UN has described the violence in Myanmar as “ethnic cleansing.”

Hasina accused Myanmar of creating tensions at the border, but said she has asked the nation’s security forces to deal with the crisis “very carefully.”

“They pretended like they wanted a war,” she said.

More than 500,000 Rohingya Muslims have crossed to Bangladesh since late August, when Myanmar security forces responded to militant attacks with a broad crackdown that witnesses and rights groups say has included killing and arson. An equal number of Rohingya Muslims have previously fled Myanmar since 1978.

Myanmar does not recognize the Rohingya as an ethnic group, instead saying they are Bengali migrants from Bangladesh living illegally in the country.

Myanmar has come under international criticism for failing to stop the violence in its Rakhine State and in turn an exodus that has become the largest refugee crisis to hit Asia in decades.

The Myanmar government’s information committee late on Thursday said in a statement that it had stopped 17,000 Rohingya from fleeing in just four days last week.

However, villagers say Rohingya are still attempting to leave and many are gathered on the beaches just across the water from Bangladesh waiting for a chance to leave.

Hasina yesterday reiterated that the settlements for Rohingya Muslims would be temporary until they returned to their homes in Myanmar.

Her government would continue to support them with food and shelter, she said, adding: “If needed, we will eat a full meal once a day and share the rest with them.”