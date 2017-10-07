Agencies

INDIA

Helicopter crash kills seven

An air force Mi-17 helicopter yesterday crashed in the remote northeast bordering China, killing all seven crew members and passengers, an official said. The police control room said the crash occurred on a routine flight in the mountainous Tawang area in the state of Arunachal Pradesh. The wreckage of the helicopter has been sighted and the police and the army teams have rushed to the mountainous area, a Ministry of Defence official said. The cause of the accident was not immediately known. The air force helicopter took off from an army helipad in the area. The helicopter had both air force and army personnel on board, and it was carrying supplies for military posts close to the border with China, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to talk to reporters.

JAPAN

Man arrested for six deaths

A 32-year-old man was yesterday arrested on suspicion of stabbing his daughter to death and has admitted to deliberately torching the house in which his wife and four other children were found dead, police said. The man, Hirobumi Komatsu, told authorities he started the fire at the family’s home in Hitachi city, about 100km north of Tokyo, Deputy Police Chief Mitsuru Kaneko told reporters. Police discovered five bodies at the apartment after the blaze was extinguished early yesterday, he said. One girl was found in critical condition with stab wounds and later died in hospital. The children — a girl and four boys — were aged three to 11, while the sixth victim was their mother, police said, citing the suspect. “We first learned about the incident when the man showed up at the police station to report it,” Kaneko said. The father could also be facing arson charges, police said. The deaths of the five other victims are under investigation, senior police official Masataka Suzuki told reporters.

JAPAN

Bodies from collision found

The coast guard yesterday said it had discovered 11 bodies inside a Chinese fishing boat that capsized after a collision with a Hong Kong-flagged oil tanker off the nation’s western coast the previous day. “Our divers found a total of 11 bodies inside the ship,” a coast guard official told reporters. “We’re still searching for the one missing member.” Thursday’s collision occurred 400km north of the Oki Islands in the Sea of Japan. The Chinese vessel, the Lurong Yuanyu 378, had 16 crew members in total. Four have been rescued. The Hong Kong-flagged ship was identified as Brightoil Lucky, a tanker carrying 21 crew members. The tanker’s crew were believed to be safe. The government has deployed three patrol boats to search for the missing crew in response to a plea for help from the Chinese government.