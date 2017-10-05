Agencies

IRAQ

Leader Talabani mourned

Iraqi Kurdish officials said Iraq’s autonomous Kurdish region has declared a week of mourning after the death of former president Jalal Talabani. Sadi Ahmed Pire, a spokesman for the Kurdish party which Talabani headed, said flags would fly at half-staff yesterday. Talabani’s burial in Sulaimaniyah is planned for this weekend. Seen as a unifying elder statesman who could soothe tempers among Shiites, Sunnis and Kurds, Talabani suffered a stroke in 2012 after which he was moved to Germany for treatment and faded from political life. He died in a Berlin hospital on Tuesday afternoon at the age of 83, after his condition deteriorated rapidly. His death comes days after Iraqi Kurds’ controversial referendum on independence that has angered Baghdad.

GERMANY

EU to preserve nuclear deal

European countries will do their utmost to preserve a deal limiting Iran’s nuclear program despite misgivings by US President Donald Trump, a senior EU diplomat said yesterday. “This is not a bilateral agreement, it’s a multilateral agreement. As Europeans, we will do everything to make sure it stays,” European External Action Service Secretary-General Helga Schmid told an Iranian investment conference of the deal brokered by Iran, the US, France, Germany, Britain, Russia and China. Trump is weighing whether the pact serves US security interests as he faces an Oct. 15 deadline for certifying that Iran is complying, a decision that could sink an agreement strongly supported by the other world powers that negotiated it.

MYANMAR

Beauty queen dethroned

A beauty pageant yesterday denied that it dethroned a teen contestant because of a graphic video she posted accusing Rohingya militants of driving communal violence in the west — an issue that has stirred a fierce nationalistic reflex inside the Buddhist-majority country. Shwe Eain Si was stripped of her Miss Grand Myanmar title earlier this week. While pageant organizers said she had breached her contract, she alleged the move was linked to her comments on the humanitarian crisis. In the video, which was interspersed with gruesome photographs of mutilated bodies, Shwe Eain Si expressed a view widely held among the Burmese public that the Rohingya militants have led a “media campaign” to trick the world into thinking “they are the oppressed.”

MONGOLIA

PM named; bailout approved

Parliament yesterday confirmed the nomination of Ukhnaa Khurelsukh as prime minister, putting the country back on track to receive funds from a US$5.5 billion IMF economic rescue package. Khurelsukh, of the ruling Mongolian People’s Party (MPP), received unanimous approval from the lawmakers in attendance for his confirmation as the nation’s 30th prime minister. He will face challenges in bringing back foreign investment to the nation and managing its heavy debt load. The IMF has approved an economic bailout program to help relieve debt pressures and buoy the togrog, that includes austerity policies. An IMF visit to review the program that included the disbursement of US$37.82 million of the funds was delayed last month until a new government was formed. The IMF had said that once a new government was in place, it would engage with the authorities on how best to move forward. Khurelsukh succeeds Jargaltulga Erdenebat, who was voted out of office last month amid allegations of corruption and incompetence.