Gunman wired funds, set up cameras

AP, LAS VEGAS

The Las Vegas gunman transferred US$100,000 overseas in the days before the attack and planned the massacre so meticulously that he even set up cameras inside the peephole of his high-rise hotel room and on a service cart outside his door, apparently to spot anyone coming for him, authorities said on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, investigators are taking a harder look at the shooter’s girlfriend and what she might have known about the attack at a country music festival, with the sheriff naming her a “person of interest.”

The girlfriend, Marilou Danley, 62, on Tuesday night returned to the US from the Philippines and was met at Los Angeles International Airport by FBI agents, according to a law enforcement official.

The official was not authorized to publicly discuss the matter and spoke to reporters on condition of anonymity.

Authorities are trying to determine why Stephen Paddock killed 58 people in the deadliest mass shooting in modern US history.

They had previously said 59 were killed in the shooting, but on Tuesday said that the number included the shooter, CNN reported yesterday.

Authorities have been speaking with Danley, who was out of the US at the time of the shooting, and “we anticipate some information from her shortly,” Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said hours before she arrived.

Lombardo said he is “absolutely” confident authorities will find out what set off Paddock, a 64-year-old high-stakes gambler and retired accountant who killed himself before police stormed his 32nd-floor hotel room.

Authorities released police body camera video that showed the chaos of the attack as officers tried to figure out the location of the shooter and shuttle people to safety.

Amid sirens and volleys of gunfire, people yelled “they’re shooting right at us,” while officers shouted: “Go that way.”

Clark County Undersheriff Kevin McMahill said the shooting spanned between nine and 11 minutes.

Paddock transferred US$100,000 to the Philippines in the days before the shooting, a US official briefed by law enforcement, but not authorized to speak publicly because of the continuing investigation told reporters on condition of anonymity.

Investigators are still trying to trace that money and also are looking into at least a dozen financial reports over the past several weeks that said Paddock gambled more than US$10,000 per day, the official said.

The cameras Paddock set up at the Mandalay Bay hotel casino were part of his extensive preparations that included stockpiling nearly two dozen guns in his room before opening fire on the concert below.

McMahill said the cameras included one in the peephole and two in the hallway.

“I anticipate he was looking for anybody coming to take him into custody,” Lombardo said.

During the Sunday night rampage, a hotel security guard who approached the room was shot through the door and wounded in the leg.

“The fact that he had the type of weaponry and amount of weaponry in that room, it was preplanned extensively ... and I’m pretty sure he evaluated everything that he did and his actions, which is troublesome,” the sheriff said.

Lombardo said the investigation is proceeding cautiously in case criminal charges are warranted against someone else.

“This investigation is not ended with the demise of Mr Paddock,” the sheriff said. “Did this person get radicalized unbeknownst to us? And we want to identify that source.”