Agencies

MEXICO

Quake death toll hits 344

As of Thursday, the death toll from the Sept. 19 earthquake had reached 344, with 205 of the deaths counted in the nation’s capital. National Civil Defense chief Luis Felipe Puente announced the new figure via Twitter as recovery teams pulled some of the few remaining bodies out of collapsed buildings in Mexico City. Most of the sites in the capital that have collapsed have already been cleared of rubble. President Enrique Pena Nieto on Wednesday said that preliminary accounting suggests damage from the magnitude 7.1 quake in central Mexico and an even more powerful one earlier in the month in southern Mexico could cost upward of US$2 billion.

PANAMA

US eliminating weapons

The US has started destroying a stock of old, World War II-era chemical weapons it left in the nation decades ago, the Ministry of Foreign Relations said. “The operation started in mid-September to destroy the chemical munitions located on San Jose island” off the south coast, the ministry’s director for legal affairs, Farah Urrutia, said late on Wednesday. US specialists were working with their Panamanian counterparts to carry out the task, she added. The project is supported by the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). The eight bombs being disposed of were uncovered on the island in 2002 during an OPCW inspection. US tests of mustard gas, phosgene and other chemical weapons for possible use in World War II and the Vietnam War were alleged to have been carried out on the island. The US maintained military bases in Panama from the time it completed the Panama Canal in 1914 until its withdrawal in 1999. The cleanup was initially scheduled for 2013, but never carried out because the Americans failed to set aside money for the procedure.

UNITED STATES

Paul Revere’s outhouse?

Archeologists think they have found an outhouse next door to Paul Revere’s home in Boston that could be flush with artifacts. Archeologist Joe Bagley said volunteers have already recovered fragments of pottery, bottles and a tobacco pipe from the dig outside the Pierce-Hichborn House in Boston’s North End. Bagley said the house built in 1711 was owned by one of Revere’s cousins, and the renowned US patriot himself likely visited on numerous occasions. Nina Zannieri of the Paul Revere Memorial Association said that colonial-era outhouses — “privies,” as they were politely called in the 18th century — often yield surprises. Bagley said that is because trash and household goods typically were dumped in outhouses.

UNITED STATES

No drones at landmarks

The Federal Aviation Administration is banning drone flights within 122m of several national landmarks, including the Statue of Liberty and Mount Rushmore. The agency on Thursday announced the no-fly drone zones at 10 Department of the Interior sites, which are to take effect on Thursday next week. The restricted sites also include Boston National Historical Park, Philadelphia’s Independence National Historical Park and Jefferson National Expansion Memorial in St Louis, Missouri. Five dams are also on the list: Nevada’s Hoover Dam, California’s Shasta and Folsom dams, Arizona’s Glen Canyon Dam and Washington’s Grand Coulee Dam. Violators may face civil penalties and criminal charges. The agency said the new restrictions came at the request of national security and law enforcement agencies.