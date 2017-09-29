Agencies

UNITED STATES

Kushner registered ‘female’

President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and top aide, Jared Kushner, has been registered to vote as a woman for eight years, media reports said. A screenshot, published by Wired, of voter information records held by New York state show Kushner was registered as “female.” Prior to 2009, Kushner’s New Jersey voter registration noted his gender as “unknown,” according to The Hill news site. Kushner is one of a number of Trump’s inner circle previously found to have been registered to vote in more than one state during last year’s election, the Washington Post has reported.

EL SALVADOR

‘Missing commission’ set

The government on Wednesday launched the first commission to search for people who went missing during the nation’s 1980 to 1992 civil war. The commission will seek victims who were killed or kidnapped by the military or rebels in order to help reunite them with families or return their remains. People who lost relative have demanded such measures for decades. “With this instrument we reaffirm our deep commitment to pay off the historical debt to the victims of forced disappearances in the country,” said President Salvador Sanchez Ceren, a former guerrilla leader. “We hope that this commission gives something to the mothers because what we want is at least for them to tell us what they did with them,” said Sofia Hernandez, 74, who is looking for a daughter, two brothers and four nephews.

GREECE

Refugees rescued, one dies

More than 20 migrants or refugees were rescued and one child died yesterday on the small southeastern island of Kastellorizo after the boat they sailed from the Turkish coast overnight either capsized or sank, authorities said. The coast guard said a vessel from the European border agency Frontex initially picked up six people it spotted in the sea off Kastellorizo, but one, a nine-year-old girl, died after being taken to a local hospital. A search and rescue operation was launched and crews later found and rescued another 20 people who had managed to swim to a rocky coast on the island.

MEXICO

Fish fall from the sky

Civil defense officials in the state of Tamaulipas said a light rain that fell on Tuesday in the coastal city of Tampico was accompanied by small fish that fell from the sky. Photographs posted on the agency’s Facebook page show four small fish in a bag and another on a sidewalk. Scientists believe that waterspouts could be responsible for sucking fish into the air where they are blown around until being released to the ground.

GERMANY

Donkey versus car in court

The owner of a pricey McLaren sports car is in court to try to get a donkey owner to pony up for an alleged 5,000 euros (US$5,876) in damage caused when the animal chomped the backside of the vehicle. The Deutsche Presse-Agentur yesterday reported the McLaren owner filed a complaint in Giessen state court after the donkey owner refused reimbursement for the incident in September last year. At the time, police said the donkey might have mistaken the orange McLaren that was parked up against his enclosure for a giant carrot when he bit the back, damaging the paint job and a carbon-fiber piece. Local media reported the donkey’s owner told the McLaren owner that he should have picked a better parking place.