Agencies

VANUATU

Volcano forces 7,000 to flee

A rumbling, belching volcano that is threatening to blow had forced more than 7,000 people to flee their homes as of yesterday. Authorities have declared an emergency on Ambae Island, where activity at the Monaro volcano has increased recently, raising fears of a major eruption. About 10,000 people live on the island and villagers close to the volcano have been moved to schools and community halls on the island’s less vulnerable eastern and western regions. A ship arrived yesterday carrying food, water and other essential supplies, National Disaster Management Office Director Shadrack Welegtabit said, adding that a second ship was due tomorrow.

PAKISTAN

Minister charged with graft

Minister of Finance Ishaq Daq was yesterday indicted on graft charges after investigators found his assets did not match his reported income. State media report said Dar was present in the courtroom when a judge read the charges against him. Dar denied the allegations. Under the law, Dar can continue to work as a minister until he is found guilty. However, opposition leaders have asked him to resign on moral grounds. Dar has close familial ties to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was disqualified from holding office by the Supreme Court for concealing his financial assets in July.

INDIA

Darjeeling strike ends

A strike that shut down the picturesque hill station of Darjeeling — causing violence and disruption to tourism and tea production — was yesterday called off after 104 days, protesters said. The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), a movement demanding the formation of a separate state for ethnic Gorkhas in West Bengal, said it would enter into talks with the government. “After the union home minister Rajnath Singh’s appeal, we had a discussion with senior leaders and decided to withdraw the indefinite strike from Wednesday,” GJM’s Jyoti Rai said. “We are going for talks because of the sacrifices of people in the hills and will wait for the outcome.” Clashes between protesters and police, as well as arson attacks, have rattled the town for months, causing schools and shops to close and thousands of mostly Indian tourists to flee the popular destination. The unrest was triggered by the state government’s announcement the previous month that it was making Bengali mandatory in local schools, angering West Bengal’s Gorkha population, who speak Nepali.

MALAYSIA

Man cited for wearing shorts

A man has been reprimanded by Islamic authorities in the state of Kelantan for “indecent dressing” after he was caught wearing shorts in public on the way to a soccer match, officials and reports said yesterday. Wan Khairul Hayyee Wali had stopped off to buy a burger from a street-side stall in Kota Baru as he drove on Monday to play futsal. Religious enforcement officers spotted the 30-year-old and handed him a notice saying that he had breached Islamic regulations dictating that Muslims should not wear revealing attire. “It came as a shock to me when a religious department enforcement officer gave me a notice saying I have flouted the Shariah Criminal Enactment for exposing my knees,” he was quoted as saying by the Star newspaper. Kelantan state religious enforcement unit deputy director Mohamad Fadzuli Mohamad Zain said 11 people, including Khairul, were given summonses for indecent dressing.” Khairul had been ordered to attend a counseling session and would have to pay a fine of 1,000 ringgit (US$240) if he failed to turn up, Fadzuli said.