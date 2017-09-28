US frees Singaporean blogger, grants asylum request

AP, CHICAGO

A teenage blogger from Singapore was on Tuesday released from US custody following an immigration appeals court’s decision to uphold his bid for asylum.

Amos Yee (余澎杉), whose online posts mocking and criticizing the Singaporean government twice landed him in jail there, left his homeland in December last year with the intention of seeking US asylum. However, federal immigration agents detained the 18-year-old at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and he had been behind bars since.

Carrying a clear plastic bag stuffed with his belongings, Yee on Tuesday afternoon emerged from a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in downtown Chicago.

“I’m kind of stunned right now,” Yee said. “It’s very surreal.”

Hours earlier his attorneys received notification of a Board of Immigration Appeals decision upholding a Chicago immigration judge’s March ruling that Yee had a “well-founded fear” of being persecuted upon return to Singapore. The board determined tha the Chicago judge correctly relied on expert and witness testimony in asylum proceedings earlier this year.

US Department of Homeland Security attorneys opposed Yee’s asylum bid.

With asylum status, Yee will be eligible to apply for a green card in a year, attorneys said.

“We welcome the board’s decision and we welcome it, because it’s a decision that’s grounded in law and in fact,” said Sandra Grossman, one of his attorneys. “He was persecuted because of political beliefs.”

In closed-door proceedings, department attorneys had said Yee’s asylum case did not qualify as persecution based on political beliefs.

The department did not immediately comment on Tuesday. Neither did an ICE spokeswoman.

Yee, an atheist, was accused of hurting the religious feelings of Muslims and Christians in Singapore. Many of his explicit social media and blog entries criticized Singapore’s leaders, something that is discouraged in the city-state.

He ignited controversy in 2015 after posting a fiery video about former Singaporean prime minister Lee Kuan Yew (李光耀) just after his death.

In March, Judge Samuel Cole in Chicago concluded that Yee had met the burden of showing “he suffered past persecution on account of his political opinion and had a well-founded fear of future persecution in Singapore.”

The judge said the aim of jailing Yee in Singapore at such a young age was to stifle his political speech.

Singapore’s government criticized the March decision, with the Singaporean Ministry of Home Affairs saying that the US “allows such hate speech under the rubric of freedom of speech.”

Yee had said that he feared returning to Singapore, but that he would continue his activism.

Yee has been outspoken from a young age, winning a local filmmaking prize at age 13.

“I’ll continue leading life as usual,” Yee said on Tuesday. “I have plans for more videos, much of it criticizing the Singapore government, but I think maybe I broaden my work to US politics too, since I’m here.”