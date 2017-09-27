Agencies

UNITED STATES

Weiner sentenced to prison

Former representative Anthony Weiner on Monday was sentenced to 21 months in prison for sending sexually explicit messages to a 15-year-old girl, setting off a scandal that played a role in last year’s presidential election. Weiner, 53, started to cry as the sentence was announced by District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan. He pleaded guilty in May to transferring obscene material to a minor and agreed he would not appeal any sentence of 27 months or less. “I was a very sick man for a very long time, but I’m also responsible for the damage I have done,” Weiner read from a prepared statement in court before he was sentenced. He said he was being treated and asked Cote to spare him prison and sentence him to probation so he could continue treatment.

RUSSIA

Civilian deaths denied

The Ministry of Defense yesterday denied allegations that its airstrikes had killed civilians in Syria’s Idlib Province, saying that in the past few days it had only bombed militants in the area. Moscow said it was responding to allegations from the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which on Monday said six civilians had been killed in the province, including a woman and a child. Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu also criticized Russia on Monday for the same reason, saying that recent Russian bombing in Idlib had killed civilians and moderate rebels and that this would be discussed with President Vladimir Putin when he visited Turkey this week.

UNITED STATES

Court hears TV show case

A federal appeals court yesterday was to consider arguments over whether detectives tricked a Wisconsin inmate featured in the Making a Murderer series into confessing and whether he should go free in a case that puts police practices in the spotlight. Oral arguments in Brendan Dassey’s case are before all 12 judges of the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago. Dassey’s lawyers and state attorneys are each expected to speak for half an hour and answer the judges’ questions. A ruling may not come for weeks or months. Dassey, now 27, was sentenced to life in prison in 2007 in the death of photographer Teresa Halbach two years earlier. He was 16 when he told detectives that he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill Halbach in the Avery family’s junkyard in Manitowoc County, Wisconsin.

UNITED STATES

BET launched in S Korea

Black Entertainment Television (BET), the premier US network geared toward African Americans, yesterday launched a version in South Korea in its first expansion into Asia. The South Korean BET channel, available both on traditional television and through streaming, is to feature the network’s signature shows, as well as local productions, it said. South Korea puts a concerted effort on promoting pop culture and, while the country is highly homogeneous, it has witnessed a boom in hip-hop — thanks in part to Koreans’ strong ties to the US’ rap capital, Los Angeles. Changmo, a South Korean rapper who has entered the country’s top 10 singles chart through collaborations, this year became the first Asian nominated at the BET Awards, competing in the fan-decided International Viewers’ Choice category. The network is to go to South Korea in a partnership with SK Broadband, a unit of conglomerate SK Telecom.