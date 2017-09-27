Palestinian kills three Israelis, wounds one

AFP, HAR ADAR, Palestinian Territories

A Palestinian yesterday opened fire at Israeli security personnel at the entrance to a West Bank settlement, killing three and wounding another before being shot dead, police said.

The attack, which came as US envoy Jason Greenblatt was in Jerusalem for talks on relaunching the moribund Middle East peace process, drew condemnation from Israeli officials who demanded action from the Palestinian leadership.

“A terrorist who arrived at the rear gate of Har Adar along with Palestinian laborers entering the settlement ... pulled out a weapon and opened fire at the force at the site,” police said. “Three Israelis were killed in the attack, another was wounded and the terrorist was neutralized.”

Police later said the Palestinian had died of his wounds.

Hamas, which rules Gaza, hailed the attack as “revenge for the crime of occupation against our people.”

An Agence France-Presse correspondent saw a heavy police presence around Har Adar, a well-to-do settlement northwest of Jerusalem, high in the hills close to the Green Line that separates the occupied West Bank from Israel.

The windows of the guard booth at its northern entrance, where Palestinian day workers are required to undergo security checks, had been shattered by the shooting.

The shooter was identified by police as a 37-year-old man from the nearby Palestinian village of Beit Surik who carried a work permit for the settlement.

As he approached the checkpoint at the entrance, he aroused the suspicion of security forces, who ordered him to halt, police said.

He then pulled out a pistol and opened fire on border police and civilian security guards, before being shot.

Israel’s Shin Bet internal security service identified the shooter as Nimer Aljamal, a father of four with a work permit for Har Adar and no previous “security background.”

The wounded Israeli was admitted to Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem in serious condition, the hospital said.

Police said that one border policeman and two civilian guards were killed. They named the border policeman as Solomon Gavria, 20.

Har Adar resident Steve Leibowitz, 65, said the settlement’s proximity to the Green Line had always made it feel safe.

“This place is quiet, we’re inside the West Bank, but we have a border fence and we feel as though we are inside Israel and safe,” he said. “Until today I haven’t locked my doors in years. Now I will be locking the doors.”

The latest attack comes nearly two years after a wave of unrest broke out.

The violence had greatly subsided in recent months, but Shin Bet chief Nadav Argaman said in a briefing to the Cabinet earlier this month that the risk of new attacks was ever present.

Israeli Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan told reporters in Har Adar that the issue of work permits for Palestinians should be re-examined.

He said that during the Jewish holidays, which began last week and will end in the middle of next month, the government should bar Palestinian workers from entering Israel or the settlements to “keep friction low in a period in which many Jews visit Jerusalem and holy sites.”

Israeli Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tzipi Hotovely said the Palestinian leadership needed to take action against such attacks or there would be no point in following up on the US initiative to relaunch peace talks.

“The terrible attack at Har Adar is the Palestinian reception for US envoy Jason Greenblatt,” she said.