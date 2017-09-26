Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Space agency planned

Canberra yesterday said it would create its own space agency to increase its share of the US$330 billion space economy. Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said the agency would be part of the development of an innovation and science economy. “It’s a small agency to coordinate and lead,” Turnbull said. “The space sector, of course, is one of enormous potential.” Acting Minister for Industry, Innovation and Science Michaelia Cash said the agency’s charter would be developed by the end of March next year.

INDIA

Police hunt for jailbreakers

Scores of juvenile inmates, including killers and rapists, staged a mass breakout overnight on Sunday from a detention center in Bihar state after cutting through metal windows and gates, police said yesterday. Twelve of the 34 inmates who escaped returned hours later and a manhunt is on for the rest. Centers like the one in Bihar usually do not have armed guards.

CAMBODIA

CNRP hangs banners

The Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) yesterday put up banners nationwide calling for the release of its detained leader, Kem Sokha, in a challenge to the government of Prime Minister Hun Sen. Kem Sokha was arrested on Sept. 3 and charged treason. Government spokesman Phay Siphan said the opposition party’s banners amounted to pressure on the court and an attempt to interfere with its work. “This is unacceptable,” he said.

JAPAN

Chinese intrusion claimed

Chinese coast guard vessels yesterday sailed near the Senkaku Islands, known in Taiwan as the Diaoyutai Islands (釣魚台) and the Diaoyu Archipelago (釣魚群島) in China, the second such incident in less than a week, the Japanese coast guard said. The islands are claimed by all three nations. The four ships entered the waters surrounding the island chain about 10am and were moving in a southwest direction, according to the Japanese coast guard. A statement from China’s State Oceanic Administration said the four ships were “patrolling in Chinese waters off the Diaoyu Islands.”

PHILIPPINES

Vietnamese fishermen slain

Two Vietnamese fishermen were found dead with gunshot wounds and five others were arrested after the navy chased suspected poachers in the South China Sea on Saturday, officials said yesterday. A patrol ship pursued six Vietnamese fishing boats 56km off the northern coastal town of Bolinao, regional military spokesman Lieutenant Jose Covarrubias said. The bodies of the two men were found after a Vietnamese boat slammed into the navy vessel, he said. The fishermen in custody would face poaching charges, he added. Foreign Secretary Alan Peter Cayetano said Manila would conduct a “fair and thorough” investigation into the deaths of the Vietnamese.

AUSTRALIA

Whale carcass exhumed

A massive humpback whale buried on a beach was exhumed yesterday because local residents feared its rotting carcass was attracting sharks. The body of an 18 tonne whale came ashore last week entangled in fishing ropes at Nobbys Beach in Port Macquarie. Authorities tried to drag it back to sea, but gave up when it became caught on rocks. Mechanical diggers were winched down to the beach to uncover the carcass and rip it apart so the remains could be winched up to the road in skips and trucked to a landfill site.

RUSSIA

UN chides Moscow

The government is committing “grave” human rights violations in Crimea, including its imposition of citizenship and deliberately transferring hundreds of prisoners and detainees to prisons in Russia, according to UN human rights report issued in Geneva, Switzerland, yesterday. “Grave human rights violations, such as arbitrary arrests and detentions, enforced disappearances, ill-treatment and torture and at least one extra-judicial execution were documented,” the report said. UN Human Rights Commissioner Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein said the imposition of citizenship can be equated to forcing people to “swear allegiance to a power they may consider as hostile.”